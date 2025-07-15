Write a review
Inflation ticked higher in June, led by electricity prices

The cost of electricity by 1% in June, one of the main contributors to a higher Consumer Price Index - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% from May

  • Electricity costs rose 1.0% in June and 5.8% over the past year

  • Nonalcoholic beverages jumped 1.4% in June, with coffee prices up 2.2%

  • Household furnishings and operations increased 1.0% in June

Inflation ticked higher again in June as American consumers faced higher costs in several everyday categories. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis, following a 0.1% increase in May. Over the past 12 months, prices have climbed 2.7% before seasonal adjustment.

Electricity and beverage costs drive the index higher

Among the categories showing the most significant monthly increases in June, electricity stood out, with a 1% increase, matching the rise in May. This continued surge contributed to a 5.8% annual increase in electricity costs, adding pressure to household budgets already strained by other rising expenses.

Food costs also saw a monthly increase of 0.3%, matching May’s pace. Within this category, nonalcoholic beverages jumped 1.4%, driven primarily by a 2.2% spike in coffee prices. Citrus fruits added to the food inflation story, rising 2.3% for the month.

Another major contributor to the June inflation was the household furnishings and operations index, which increased 1%, accelerating from May’s 0.3% rise. The broader shelter index, while rising a more modest 0.2%, remained the single largest contributor to the overall CPI increase, as housing remains a dominant component of household expenses.

Energy rebounds

Energy prices, which fell in May, reversed course in June with a 0.9% increase. Gasoline prices rose 1% for the month, although they remain down 8.3% over the past year. Natural gas prices also ticked up 0.5%, and electricity’s steady rise continued.

Despite the monthly bump, the overall energy index is still 0.8% lower than a year ago, with sharp declines in gasoline and fuel oil over that period.

Other areas showing upward movement in June included:

  • Medical care services, up 0.6%

  • Apparel, up 0.4

  • Recreation, also up 0.4%

  • Personal care, up 0.3%

The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.2% in June, consistent with its moderate pace in recent months.

Price declines

Offsetting some of the price increases were declines in key discretionary categories:

  • Used cars and trucks, down 0.7%

  • New vehicles, down 0.3%

  • Airline fares, down 0.1%

These declines suggest softening demand or improving supply chains in the transportation sector, offering consumers some relief in travel and automotive expenses.

