Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Inflation

Inflation cooled in June, helped by lower gas prices

The Labor Department reports the Consumer Price Index declined by 0.1% in June, the first decline in four years - UnSplash +

The Consumer Price Index fell 0.1%

Inflation largely disappeared from the economy in June. The Labor Department reports the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined 0.1% in June, the first drop in the CPI in four years.

However, when food and energy costs are removed, the core CPI rose 0.1%. Over the last 12 months, the CPI is up 3%.

The index for gasoline fell 3.8% in June, after declining 3.6% in May, more than offsettingan increase in shelter. The energy index fell 2% over the month, as it did the preceding month.

Food prices continue to be mixed. The cost of eating at restaurants rose 0.4% but the cost of food consumed at home – a measure of grocery prices – rose by a more modest 0.1%

Here are the food prices that fell the most in June:

Cereal and cereal products-0.7%
Rice and pasta-1.9%
Beef steaks-1.5%
Bacon and sausage       -0.2%
Lunch meat            -1.0%
Lettuce            -1.9%

New and used vehicles also contributed to an improved inflation picture last month. New car prices were down 0.2% in June and are down 0.9% year-over-year. Used car prices are down even more, falling 1.5% in one month and are down a whopping 10.1% year-over-year.

But renters continued to face higher costs. Rent of primary residence rose 0.3% and is up 5% over the last 12 months. After dipping in May, car insurance rose 0.9% in June and is up nearly 20% over the last 12 months.

Quick and easy. Get matched with a Pet Insurance partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.