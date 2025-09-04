Grocery prices flashed mixed signals in August

Coffee, eggs, and bacon saw the steepest year-over-year increases, with coffee up more than 22% compared to August 2024.

Salted butter and cookies experienced the sharpest annual declines, offering rare relief for shoppers.

Month-to-month shifts were modest, but bacon and organic eggs posted noticeable gains from July to August 2025.

Consumers are facing a mixed bag at the grocery store as price changes over the past 12 months highlight the volatility of household staples. The latest ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index, comparing August 2024 to August 2025 shows that while some items surged in cost, others eased, giving shoppers a patchwork of price pressures.

The biggest climbers: Coffee, eggs and bacon

The cost of breakfast staples rose sharply in August. The standout increase came from whole bean coffee (12 oz), which jumped from $11.86 in August 2024 to $14.50 in August 2025 — a 22% spike. Coffee’s surge reflects ongoing supply chain disruptions and climate-related harvest challenges.

A dozen organic eggs also saw a substantial increase, rising from $5.38 to $6.45, a 20% jump year-over-year. This rise continues a trend tied to higher feed and distribution costs.

Bacon (16 oz) prices climbed from $8.12 to $8.82 in the same period, a nearly 9% increase, likely driven by persistent supply-side pressures in the pork industry.

Relief at checkout: Butter and cookies slide

On the flip side, salted butter (1 lb) fell sharply, dropping from $6.23 in August 2024 to $5.34 in August 2025, a decline of over 14%. Dairy oversupply and easing production costs contributed to the decline.

Cookies (14.3 oz) showed one of the most dramatic changes, tumbling from $8.99 to $3.78, effectively cutting the cost by more than half. This drop may reflect discounting, reformulated product lines, or pricing corrections after a sharp spike the previous year.

Month-to-month movements

From July to August 2025, shifts were less dramatic overall. Still, bacon rose from $8.46 to $8.82 — a 4.3% monthly gain — while organic eggs climbed from $6.07 to $6.45, up about 6%.

Meanwhile, smaller declines were seen in pantry staples like pasta (down from $1.92 to $1.91) and potato chips (down from $4.04 to $4.02).

Despite sharp changes in individual products, the overall shopping cart cost dropped slightly from $152.69 in August 2024 to $151.90 in August 2025. That decline, however, may not feel like much relief to shoppers who are still paying significantly more for essentials like coffee, eggs, and bacon.