U.S. sees a steady climb in foreclosure activity

Foreclosure filings in the U.S. have risen year over year for six consecutive months, signaling mounting financial pressure on homeowners.

In August alone, foreclosure starts grew by 6 %, and foreclosure sales jumped 22.5 % compared to the same time last year.

Analysts warn that while the current levels are still below crisis-era peaks, the sustained uptick could mark the beginning of a broader housing distress wave.

In recent months, data from mortgage and real-estate trackers have revealed a growing number of U.S. homeowners slipping into foreclosure. After years of historically low rates, the rise is drawing attention from housing analysts, lenders, and policymakers alike.

According to ATTOM, a real estate data company, the national foreclosure rate is 20% higher than 12 months ago.

"In 2025, we’ve seen a consistent pattern of foreclosure activity trending higher, with both starts and completions posting year-over-year increases for consecutive quarters,” Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM, told Realtor.com.

Despite the rise, foreclosure activity remains well below the levels seen during the 2008 housing crisis. Barber said that the current increases “suggest that some homeowners may be experiencing added financial strain in the current high-cost and high-interest-rate environment.”

The foreclosure wave of 2008 was caused by lax lending standards for subprime loans. After that disaster, lenders significantly tightened lending standards and foreclosures largely disappeared.

So, what’s driving the surge?

1. High interest rates and mortgage stress

Several lenders and analysts point to persistently high borrowing costs as a key factor. Many homeowners who secured mortgages when interest rates were lower are struggling now that refinancing or adjustments are less feasible.

2. Shrinking financial buffers and inflation

Rising costs for essentials—food, healthcare, energy—have eaten into savings and liquidity. Homeowners are increasingly vulnerable to unexpected expenses or income shocks. In regions with weaker job markets or more volatile economies, the effect is even sharper.

3. Regional and policy pressures

Some states are bearing the brunt more than others. For example, housing markets hit by natural disasters, higher insurance costs, or fragile job sectors are seeing disproportionate foreclosure activity. In addition, lenders are being more aggressive in pursuing defaults after years of leniency, and regulatory forbearance programs are fading.

Implications and risk outlook

The gradual uptick in foreclosures carries several potential consequences:

Housing supply pressures: Increasing distressed sales may put downward pressure on prices in weaker markets, especially in neighborhoods already overleveraged.

Local tax base strain: More vacant or distressed properties can reduce property tax revenue, straining municipal budgets.

Credit and banking risk: Lenders may face higher losses on mortgages and tighter liquidity, especially smaller local banks with concentrated exposures.

Social and community impacts: Foreclosures often hit vulnerable populations hardest, disrupting families, increasing displacement, and destabilizing neighborhoods.

If there is a silver lining, it may be that foreclosure rates remain far below those seen during past crises. But if interest rates stay elevated or economic pressures deepen, that gap could narrow.