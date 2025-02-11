Write a review
Grocery price tracker shows prices of many items are falling

Egg prices are sharply higher than a year ago but some other grocery prices have fallen - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Eggs remain the biggest exception

Grocery prices may still seem high but the January ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index shows a significant improvement for shoppers over the last 12 months.

The Index, based on 25 commonly purchased grocery items and  tracked in real time by Datasembly, is down by 4% from January 2024. The total cost of the items in the cart last month totaled $155.76, compared to $162.26 in January 2024.

Most items in the cart have a lower price than a year ago, or are about the same price. Not surprisingly, eggs are a major exception. Bird flu outbreaks have reduced hen populations are created egg shortages in many areas.

The Index shows the price of a dozen organic eggs in January was $6.90, up from $5.27 a year ago, a nearly 31% increase. Paper towels also cost more but toilet paper costs less.

Meanwhile, the price of a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter is down nearly 28% from last year but the cost of a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup is nearly 10% higher.

January Shopping Cart Index

ProductJanuary 2024January 2025
Penne Pasta 16 oz$ 2.04$ 1.90
Select-a-size paper towels$ 21.99$ 23.99
Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz$ 2.19$ 2.19
Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz$ 1.80$ 1.56
Cola Bottle 2 liters$ 2.84$ 2.93
Whole Milk Half Gallon$ 2.16$ 2.54
Whole Bean Coffee 12oz$ 12.93$ 12.20
Organic eggs 1 dozen$ 5.27$ 6.90
Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz$ 3.11$ 3.27
Frosted donuts 8 count$ 6.49$ 4.93
Tomato ketchup 20 oz$ 3.88$ 4.25
Mayonnaise 30 oz$ 6.38$ 6.38
Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size$ 6.36$ 5.63
American Cheese singles 24 ct$ 5.82$ 5.30
Salted Butter 1 lb$ 6.19$ 6.17
Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag$ 3.61$ 3.81
Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz$ 3.79$ 3.69
Cookies 14.3oz$ 7.64$ 3.78
Bacon 16 oz$ 7.69$ 7.43
Liquid dish detergent 46 oz$ 5.57$ 5.58
Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct$ 7.65$ 7.11
1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct$ 13.94$ 12.79
Peanut Butter 16.3 oz$ 4.39$ 3.17
White rice 32 oz$ 5.42$ 4.95
Laundry detergent 96 oz$ 13.11$ 13.31
Cart Total$ 162.26$ 155.76

