Grocery price tracker shows prices of many items are falling

Grocery prices may still seem high but the January ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index shows a significant improvement for shoppers over the last 12 months.

The Index, based on 25 commonly purchased grocery items and tracked in real time by Datasembly, is down by 4% from January 2024. The total cost of the items in the cart last month totaled $155.76, compared to $162.26 in January 2024.

Most items in the cart have a lower price than a year ago, or are about the same price. Not surprisingly, eggs are a major exception. Bird flu outbreaks have reduced hen populations are created egg shortages in many areas.

The Index shows the price of a dozen organic eggs in January was $6.90, up from $5.27 a year ago, a nearly 31% increase. Paper towels also cost more but toilet paper costs less.

Meanwhile, the price of a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter is down nearly 28% from last year but the cost of a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup is nearly 10% higher.

January Shopping Cart Index

Product January 2024 January 2025 Penne Pasta 16 oz $ 2.04 $ 1.90 Select-a-size paper towels $ 21.99 $ 23.99 Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz $ 2.19 $ 2.19 Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz $ 1.80 $ 1.56 Cola Bottle 2 liters $ 2.84 $ 2.93 Whole Milk Half Gallon $ 2.16 $ 2.54 Whole Bean Coffee 12oz $ 12.93 $ 12.20 Organic eggs 1 dozen $ 5.27 $ 6.90 Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz $ 3.11 $ 3.27 Frosted donuts 8 count $ 6.49 $ 4.93 Tomato ketchup 20 oz $ 3.88 $ 4.25 Mayonnaise 30 oz $ 6.38 $ 6.38 Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size $ 6.36 $ 5.63 American Cheese singles 24 ct $ 5.82 $ 5.30 Salted Butter 1 lb $ 6.19 $ 6.17 Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag $ 3.61 $ 3.81 Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz $ 3.79 $ 3.69 Cookies 14.3oz $ 7.64 $ 3.78 Bacon 16 oz $ 7.69 $ 7.43 Liquid dish detergent 46 oz $ 5.57 $ 5.58 Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct $ 7.65 $ 7.11 1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct $ 13.94 $ 12.79 Peanut Butter 16.3 oz $ 4.39 $ 3.17 White rice 32 oz $ 5.42 $ 4.95 Laundry detergent 96 oz $ 13.11 $ 13.31 Cart Total $ 162.26 $ 155.76

