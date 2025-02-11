Grocery price tracker shows prices of many items are falling

Grocery prices may still seem high but the January ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index shows a significant improvement for shoppers over the last 12 months.
The Index, based on 25 commonly purchased grocery items and tracked in real time by Datasembly, is down by 4% from January 2024. The total cost of the items in the cart last month totaled $155.76, compared to $162.26 in January 2024.
Most items in the cart have a lower price than a year ago, or are about the same price. Not surprisingly, eggs are a major exception. Bird flu outbreaks have reduced hen populations are created egg shortages in many areas.
The Index shows the price of a dozen organic eggs in January was $6.90, up from $5.27 a year ago, a nearly 31% increase. Paper towels also cost more but toilet paper costs less.
Meanwhile, the price of a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter is down nearly 28% from last year but the cost of a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup is nearly 10% higher.
January Shopping Cart Index
|Product
|January 2024
|January 2025
|Penne Pasta 16 oz
|$ 2.04
|$ 1.90
|Select-a-size paper towels
|$ 21.99
|$ 23.99
|Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz
|$ 2.19
|$ 2.19
|Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz
|$ 1.80
|$ 1.56
|Cola Bottle 2 liters
|$ 2.84
|$ 2.93
|Whole Milk Half Gallon
|$ 2.16
|$ 2.54
|Whole Bean Coffee 12oz
|$ 12.93
|$ 12.20
|Organic eggs 1 dozen
|$ 5.27
|$ 6.90
|Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz
|$ 3.11
|$ 3.27
|Frosted donuts 8 count
|$ 6.49
|$ 4.93
|Tomato ketchup 20 oz
|$ 3.88
|$ 4.25
|Mayonnaise 30 oz
|$ 6.38
|$ 6.38
|Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size
|$ 6.36
|$ 5.63
|American Cheese singles 24 ct
|$ 5.82
|$ 5.30
|Salted Butter 1 lb
|$ 6.19
|$ 6.17
|Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag
|$ 3.61
|$ 3.81
|Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz
|$ 3.79
|$ 3.69
|Cookies 14.3oz
|$ 7.64
|$ 3.78
|Bacon 16 oz
|$ 7.69
|$ 7.43
|Liquid dish detergent 46 oz
|$ 5.57
|$ 5.58
|Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct
|$ 7.65
|$ 7.11
|1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct
|$ 13.94
|$ 12.79
|Peanut Butter 16.3 oz
|$ 4.39
|$ 3.17
|White rice 32 oz
|$ 5.42
|$ 4.95
|Laundry detergent 96 oz
|$ 13.11
|$ 13.31
|Cart Total
|$ 162.26
|$ 155.76
