Houses are going begging as the spring housing market ramps up

More than half (52.2%) of U.S. home listings in February sat on the market for at least 60 days, the highest share for that month since 2019.

The value of these “stale” listings reached a record $347 billion, driven by a growing imbalance between sellers and buyers.

Weak buyer demand, high mortgage rates, and elevated prices are slowing sales, pushing typical time on market to a decade-high 66 days.

This spring might be a good time to buy a home. The long-running seller’s market appears to have flipped.

The latest evidence is found in a report from real estate broker Redfin that found more homes linger on the market as buyer demand weakens.

The report found that an increasing number of homes for sale are now staying on the market for two months or longer, underscoring a shift toward a buyer-friendly housing market.

The share of listings sitting unsold for at least 60 days rose to 52.2% in February, up from 50.1% a year earlier and marking the highest level for that month since 2019.

A record buildup of inventory

The slowdown is translating into a record buildup of inventory. Redfin estimates there is $347 billion worth of stale housing supply nationwide — up 4.3% from a year ago and the highest dollar amount ever recorded for this time of year.

However, not all would-be buyers will benefit. Those who have a significant amount of cash for a down payment can be more selective and may be able to negotiate a more favorable deal.

But the median home price has not come down much, and has gone up in some housing markets. The inflation in home prices during the pandemic continues to price some buyers out of the market.

The seller-buyer gap is out of balance

The Redfin report estimates that there are roughly 630,000 more home sellers than buyers in today’s market, a gap that is stretching out selling times and leaving more homes unsold for longer periods.

At the same time, overall housing inventory remains elevated, with about $636 billion worth of homes on the market — near a record for February.

Buyer demand has softened amid affordability challenges and economic uncertainty. U.S. home sales fell 3.1% year over year in February, with prospective buyers deterred by high mortgage rates, still-rising home prices, and concerns about inflation and job stability.

Even as demand cools, sellers continue listing homes, often at optimistic prices. The number of homes for sale rose 1.5% from a year earlier, as many homeowners attempt to capitalize on still-high property values.

A pricing strategy that no longer works

Redfin says that pricing strategy is contributing to longer selling times. The typical home that went under contract in February spent 66 days on the market — the slowest pace for that time of year in a decade.

Sellers know it’s a buyer’s market, but they still want to get as much money as they can,” said Redfin Premier agent Jason Gale, noting that many listings are priced high with the expectation buyers will negotiate down.

According to Redfin, it’s a matter of supply and demand. Florida, where rapid building took place over the last decade, has the most stale listings. By contrast, West Coast markets such as San Jose and San Francisco have the lowest shares of stale inventory, reflecting more balanced supply and demand – and more buyers who can afford the higher prices.