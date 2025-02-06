IRS offers advice for a fraud-free tax season

The 2025 tax season has begun and the Internal Revenue Service is cautioning taxpayers to be wary of potential identity theft and financial scams. The IRS says this is especially important when selecting a tax preparer.

While many tax preparers are reliable and provide excellent service, the IRS warn against the bad apples –those who engage in fraudulent activities. The IRS stresses that taxpayers are ultimately responsible for the accuracy of their tax returns, even if prepared by someone else.

To assist taxpayers in making informed choices, the IRS offers several resources. The Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications is available to help find qualified professionals. Additionally, IRS.gov provides guidance on selecting reputable preparers and avoiding unethical ones. Taxpayers should assess their specific needs to choose the most suitable type of preparer.

Free tax preparation services

The IRS also provides free filing options for eligible individuals and families. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax preparation help. VITA services are generally available to those earning $67,000 or less, while TCE prioritizes assistance for individuals aged 60 and older. The VITA Locator Tool or a call to 800-906-9887 can help locate nearby free tax help sites.

Red flags

Taxpayers should be aware of warning signs when selecting a tax professional. "Ghost" preparers, who refuse to sign tax returns as the paid preparer, pose a significant risk. Such behavior is a red flag and may indicate fraudulent intentions. These preparers often promise large refunds or charge fees based on the refund amount, which is unethical and potentially illegal.

It is crucial to choose a tax preparer with a valid Preparer Tax Identification Number, as required by law. Paid preparers must sign and include their PTIN on any tax return they prepare.

Tips for choosing a tax professional

The IRS offers several tips for selecting a trustworthy tax professional:

Opt for a preparer who is available year-round for any post-filing inquiries.

Check the preparer's history through the Better Business Bureau and relevant licensing boards.

Discuss service fees upfront and avoid those who base fees on refund percentages.

Choose an authorized IRS e-file provider for faster refunds.

Provide all necessary records and receipts to ensure accurate filing. You should understand the preparer's credentials and qualifications.

Never sign a blank or incomplete return, and review the tax return carefully before signing.

