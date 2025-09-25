Millions of student loans are delinquent, threatening borrowers' futures

Whether it's the pandemic or a weak job market or poorly conceived political protests, student loan collections are way down. Roughly a third of student loan borrowers —that's about 5.4 million people — are behind in their payments. The amount in question comes to about $1.7 trillion, just slightly down from the record reached in April.

The most immediate result of the missed payments is massive damage to the borrowers' credit ratings. It's easy to say you don't care about your credit rating because you're not going to be buying a house anytime soon but credit ratings affect just about everything, including job prospects.

Some states prohibit employers from looking at applicants' credit scores but, realistically, once data exists, it is likely to find its way to anyone willing to pay for it. Many students and former students say they can't pay because they don't have a job but with employers checking scores, that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

There may be a touch of over-confidence at play here. For several years during the pandemic, the government granted forbearance, meaning borrowers could take a break from payments. But those days are over and the Education Department has restarted collection efforts.

TransUnion, one of the big three credit bureaus, reports that prior to the pandemic, only about 12% of loan recipients were delinquent. Now the figure is 29% and collection pressures are growing. That's a lot of consumers whose credit ratings are in the tank. A serious loan delinquency can drag a credit score down by as much as 60 points or more. Those who had a super-high score can lose as much as 170 points, according to anecdotal reports.

Tax refunds at risk

Many people who have fallen on hard times —laid-off federal workers, for example —may be hoping their income tax refund next year will help them get back on track. Maybe so, but it may not be voluntary. Collection officials say that when a loan is more than 270 days overdue, it goes into default status, which kicks off involuntary collection activity. That means wage garnishments and seizure of tax refunds, with added penalties and interest that might be avoided if the loan is paid off before tax time.

Many borrowers say they are prioritizing their debt service, paying mortgages and car payments first and putting student loan payments somewhere farther down the list. Financial advisors say this is a bad idea and can cause many more problems than borrowers may realize. Bankruptcy, the last resort when finances collapse, isn't an option for student loans, which are federally guaranteed and therefore immune from bankruptcy rules. It may not be fair, but that's the law.

What to do

The consensus among financial advisors is that a student loan default is akin to your house being on fire. It's an emergency and requires that you drop everything else and take immediate action. Some people think that not paying can be an effective political protest but it can also be a personal disaster that you never recover from. Here are some key steps for consumers who are in default or about to go into default on their student loans:

Contact Your Loan Servicer Right Away: If your student loan payment is one day late, your account is delinquent. If it stays delinquent, it will go into default. To prevent default, contact your loan servicer right away. This is the single most important step - don't wait or ignore the problem.

Explore Temporary Relief Options: Before default occurs, borrowers can request deferment or forbearance. Under certain conditions, you can receive a deferment or forbearance on your federal loans, as long as the loan is not in default. However, receiving a forbearance is not automatic. The borrower has to contact the loan servicer to request a forbearance.

Available relief programs

Deferment: A deferment allows you to temporarily stop making payments on your federal student loans. If you have Direct Subsidized Loans, you are not charged interest during deferment periods.

Forbearance: Forbearance tends to be more broadly available than deferment. Currently, borrowers have over 30 forbearance options. These include general forbearances for financial hardship that can last up to 12 months initially and up to three years cumulatively.

Professional guidance

Financial advisors emphasize getting proper guidance rather than relying solely on loan servicers. Your Financial Advisor can work with your tax advisor to evaluate if any loan forgiveness you receive would be taxable. While your loan servicer is an important point of contact, understand that they are serving as your loan institution's advocate, not yours.

Emergency contacts

For immediate help, borrowers can contact the U.S. Department of Education at 1-800-621-3115, and there are free resources available through organizations like TISLA (The Institute of Student Loan Advisors) for no-cost guidance.

The overarching message from financial experts is: act quickly, communicate with your servicer, explore all available relief options, and seek independent advice to understand your full range of options before default occurs.