Renters paid 15% or less of their income in these cities and states

American renters are saving more of their paychecks in parts of the country.

Renters are "cost burdened" if 30% or more of their income goes to rent, mortgages or other housing costs, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But in recent years, a growing share of renters are paying 15% or less of their income to rent in 2023, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census's American Community Survey.

Spending less money on rent can help pay off debt and save money for other life goals, such as buying a house.

It was common for renters to pay a smaller share of their income in major costal cities with higher average salaries and states with better deals in the midwest, a ConsumerAffairs review finds.

The figures suggest the rent-to-income ratio varies across the country in large part because of cheaper rent costs in some places and people having higher incomes that aren't hit as badly.

The five cities with the highest percentage of renters paying 15% or less of their income to rent were:

San Francisco, California (21.1%) Seattle, Washington (16.5%) Washington D.C. (15%) New York City, New York (14.5%) Chicago, Illinois (14.3%)

The five cities with the lowest percentage of renters paying 15% or less of their income to rent were:

Fort Worth, Texas (7.7%) San Diego, California (8.3%) Los Angeles, California (9.5%) Dallas, Texas (9.6%) Charlotte, North Carolina (9.8%)

The five states with the highest percentage of renters paying 15% or less of their income to rent were:

North Dakota (21.1%) West Virginia (19.1%) Wyoming (18.6%) South Dakota (18%) Iowa (17%)

The five states with the lowest percentage of renters paying 15% or less of their income to rent were:

Florida (7.2%) Delaware (8.2%) California (8.8%) Oregon (9.1%) Vermont (9.4%)

Is less income going to rent?

Renters are saving more of their salaries in recent years.

In 2010, around 11% of renters paid 15% or less of their income to rent, but that has number has grown to above 14% since 2019.

On the other hand, the share of renters paying 30% or more of their income to rent has edged down slightly in recent years to nearly half of renters, compared to around 53% of renters in 2010 and 2011.

Six states also saw declines in the share of income going to rent in 2023: Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and West Virginia, U.S. Census economist Jacob Fabina said in an article.