Here’s why your car insurance costs keep going up

Auto insurance premiums have risen sharply across the U.S. in the past 18–24 months.

A mix of inflation, rising repair costs, severe weather, and riskier driving behavior is driving the increase.

Industry analysts warn that higher rates may persist into next year unless claim volumes stabilize.

It's not just food and housing costs that are driving the affordability crisis. Auto insurance premiums are climbing at their fastest pace in decades, leaving millions of drivers puzzled and frustrated as renewal notices arrive with double-digit increases. Industry experts say the spike is the result of a “perfect storm” of economic and environmental pressures, many of which are outside insurers’ control.

While inflation has cooled in many sectors, its lingering impact continues to weigh heavily on auto coverage. The cost of new vehicles surged during the pandemic, and while prices have moderated, they remain elevated. Replacement parts, from bumpers to computer chips, also cost more than they did just a few years ago.

That means newer vehicles are not just more advanced but also more expensive to fix. Even a low-speed collision can lead to thousands of dollars in repairs because of sensors and electronics embedded in the body panels.

Repair shops have higher costs

Labor shortages in auto repair shops have driven wages higher, adding even more pressure to the final repair bill—and, ultimately, to insurers’ payouts.

Another major factor: Americans are driving differently. Data from transportation agencies shows that speeding, distracted driving, and fatal crashes have risen notably since 2020. Claims are not only more frequent but also more severe, resulting in higher settlements and higher medical payments.

Insurers say that trend has forced them to recalibrate premiums to reflect the increased risk on the road.

And then there’s the weather

The rise in extreme weather—hailstorms, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires—has also delivered costly blows to insurance companies. Comprehensive claims, which cover non-collision damage, have jumped in many regions.

In states like Texas, Florida, and Colorado, severe weather has contributed to some of the highest year-over-year premium increases in the country. Cars damaged by hail, swept away in floods, or destroyed during hurricanes now represent a growing share of insurers’ losses.

What drivers can do

While rising premiums may be unavoidable, industry experts say consumers still have options:

Review and adjust coverage levels to reflect current needs.

Compare quotes across multiple insurers, as pricing varies widely.

Ask about discounts for telematics programs, safe driving, bundling, or low-mileage usage.

Improve credit scores in states where credit-based insurance scoring is allowed.

Unfortunately, many in the industry predict that rates may continue climbing through the next renewal cycle, though the pace could slow if claim frequency drops and repair costs stabilize.

For now, however, consumers should prepare for a marketplace where premiums reflect a mix of economic volatility and changing risk patterns on American roads.