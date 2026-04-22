How reverse mortgages work: What borrowers should know

Reserve mortgages — more commonly known as reverse mortgages — allow homeowners 62+ to convert home equity into cash without monthly loan payments.

The loan is repaid when the homeowner sells, moves out, or dies, often through the sale of the home.

While they can provide financial flexibility in retirement, fees, interest, and long-term equity loss are key risks to consider.

As housing wealth continues to be a major component of retirement security, many older homeowners are turning to reserve mortgages — better known as reverse mortgages — as a way to access cash without selling their homes.

While the concept can sound appealing, financial experts say it’s important to fully understand how these loans work and what tradeoffs they involve.

What is a reserve (reverse) mortgage?

A reserve mortgage allows homeowners, typically aged 62 or older, to borrow against the equity in their home. Unlike a traditional mortgage, borrowers don’t make monthly payments. Instead, the loan balance grows over time as interest and fees are added.

Funds can be received in several ways:

A lump sum

Monthly payments

A line of credit

A combination of these options

The most common type is the federally-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The loan becomes due when the borrower dies, sells the home, or no longer uses it as a primary residence. At that point, the home is typically sold to repay the balance.

Pros: Why some retirees consider them

Supplemental income in retirement. For homeowners with significant equity but limited cash flow, reverse mortgages can provide a steady income stream or emergency funds. No monthly mortgage payments. Borrowers aren’t required to make monthly payments, which can ease financial pressure for those on fixed incomes. Flexible payout options. The ability to choose how funds are distributed allows borrowers to tailor the loan to their financial needs. Non-recourse protection. With federally insured loans, borrowers (or their heirs) will never owe more than the home’s value when it’s sold.

Cons: Risks and downsides

High upfront costs and fees. Reverse mortgages can come with significant closing costs, insurance premiums, and servicing fees that reduce the net benefit. Growing loan balance. Because interest accrues over time, the amount owed increases — often rapidly — reducing home equity. Impact on heirs. Heirs may need to sell the home to repay the loan, or come up with funds to keep it, which can complicate estate planning. Ongoing obligations remain. Borrowers must still pay property taxes, homeowners insurance, and maintenance costs. Failure to meet these obligations can lead to foreclosure. Potential impact on benefits. While reverse mortgage proceeds are generally not taxable, they could affect eligibility for certain needs-based government programs like Medicaid.

Key things to be aware of

A reverse mortgage isn’t free money — it’s a loan. Over time, it can significantly reduce or eliminate home equity.

Shop around and compare lenders. Fees and interest rates can vary. Getting multiple quotes can make a substantial difference.

For federally-insured reverse mortgages, borrowers must complete counseling with a HUD-approved advisor, which can help clarify risks and alternatives.

Consider alternatives first

Options like downsizing, home equity loans, or refinancing may be more suitable depending on your financial situation.

Reserve mortgages can be a useful financial tool for some retirees, particularly those who want to age in place and need access to cash. But they are complex products with long-term consequences. Experts recommend weighing the pros and cons carefully — and involving family members or financial advisors — before making a decision.