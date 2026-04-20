Renting now beats buying across major U.S. metros

Renting is now more affordable than buying in all 50 of the largest U.S. metro areas.

Renters can save hundreds to over $1,000 per month compared with owning.

The savings gap could help renters build a path toward eventual homeownership.

Normally, when demand for a commodity weakens, the price goes down. But that doesn’t apply to the housing market — at least not yet. In the face of falling home sales, prices continue to edge higher.

As a result, renting a home remains significantly more affordable than buying across all 50 of the largest U.S. metropolitan areas, according to a new report from Realtor.com, showing a widening affordability divide that could shape how Americans approach homeownership.

The analysis found that renters are consistently paying less each month than homeowners, largely due to elevated mortgage rates and still-high home prices. In many markets, the monthly cost of buying a starter home far exceeds rent, creating substantial savings for those who continue to lease.

Nationally, median rents have been easing, contributing to the affordability advantage. The typical rent stood at about $1,699 in March, down year over year and below its 2022 peak, even as it remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Savings gap varies widely by market

The difference between renting and buying can be dramatic depending on location. In Austin, Texas, for example, renters can save roughly $1,700 per month compared with buying, with rental costs less than half of typical mortgage payments.

Other high-cost markets — particularly in the West and Northeast — also show large gaps favoring renting, while some Midwest and Southern cities have smaller differences.

Overall, the cost of buying a starter home in major metros can be more than 60% higher than renting, reinforcing renting as the more affordable short-term option.

A pathway to homeownership

Despite the short-term cost advantage of renting, the report suggests that the savings gap could play a crucial role in helping renters eventually become homeowners. By paying less each month, renters may be able to set aside money for a down payment or improve their financial position before entering the housing market.

Economists note that while renting offers immediate financial relief, buying still provides long-term benefits such as equity building and wealth accumulation. However, high upfront costs — particularly down payments — remain a major barrier for many would-be buyers.

Market conditions shaping decisions

The current dynamic reflects broader housing market trends. Mortgage rates remain elevated, while home prices have not fallen enough to offset borrowing costs. At the same time, rent growth has cooled after pandemic-era spikes, tipping the balance in favor of renting.

Still, housing experts caution that the advantage may not last forever. As housing supply improves and mortgage rates potentially decline, the gap between renting and buying could narrow in the coming years.