Car insurance is eating up more of your paycheck

Auto insurance costs are still rising in much of the country, with new data showing increases expected in 19 states in early 2026.

Where you live — and what you drive — can dramatically affect what you pay, with some drivers spending nearly 5% of their income on coverage.

Drivers still have ways to manage rising premiums, including shopping around regularly, using telematics or pay-per-mile programs, and looking for discounts through bundling and other policies.

If it feels like your car insurance bill has been creeping higher every year, you’re not imagining it.

At a time when Americans are already juggling rising grocery prices, rent hikes, and higher interest rates, auto insurance has quietly become another growing strain on household budgets. And for many drivers, the increases haven’t been small.

New data from TheZebra's 2026 State of Insurance Auto Report shows that while some states may finally see modest relief, many drivers will continue to pay more to stay insured.

On average, Americans are now spending more than $2,200 a year on auto insurance. This represents a meaningful slice of income – especially in states where premiums are consuming nearly 5% of annual earnings.

To understand what’s driving these costs, what could change in 2026, and how everyday decisions can affect your rate, ConsumerAffairs spoke with David Seider, Chief Commercial Officer at The Zebra.

Why are prices going up?

According to The Zebra’s report, car insurance is expected to rise in 19 states across the first half of the year. Seider broke down some of the reasons why this is happening nationwide.

“The increases are largely related to two things: increased costs and/or increased risks,” he said.

“Costs for repairs and medical care are increasing all around due to economic factors including inflation, tariffs and supply chain issues. While these factors affect everyone, some states will see bigger increases locally.

“Increased risk is a factor that varies significantly by location as well. Some states are seeing increases in extreme weather, larger numbers of uninsured drivers, or more frequent accidents. And these changes are more localized by city and ZIP code, so different parts of a state will see greater increases or decreases, and even different costs, than other areas.”

Are there ways to lower your premium?

Seider explained that many consumers live in states where the cost of living is generally low but, for a number of reasons, have higher insurance rates. However, that isn’t likely to be a bargaining chip in negotiations.

“The insurance prices are high in these areas for reasons that are mostly out of drivers’ control,” he said. “For example, Florida experiences extreme weather risks, is a no-fault state, and has a lot of uninsured drivers (in part because insurance is unaffordable), all of which drive up the costs of insurance.

“That said, our advice to find savings remains consistent: shop around, compare rates regularly, and track prices because prices can and do change.”

Additionally, a telematics program that monitors your driving can be a tool for possibly lowering your premium. Seider explained that the program monitors phone motion, app usage, and screen interaction to determine if you’re driving distracted. Adding this to your policy may be helpful in lowering your payments.

What you drive matters

Another key factor to consider: what kind of car you drive.

“This makes sense when you consider the different costs for repairs and other factors like how appealing the car is to theft,” Seider said.

“Of the models we looked at, the cheapest to insure was the Ford Bronco at an average of $76 per month and the most expensive was the Nissan GT-R, which averages nearly $400 a month. The difference in the cost of insurance between the two is $3,888 a year. When choosing a new vehicle, the focus is usually on other factors but it makes sense to also consider insurance costs.”

Managing costs

As insurance costs rise, there are a number of ways consumers can work to keep costs manageable. Seider shared his best tips: