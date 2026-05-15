Foreclosure activity increased 18% in April

U.S. foreclosure filings rose 18% in April from a year earlier, continuing a steady upward trend in distressed properties.

Delaware, South Carolina and Florida posted the nation’s highest foreclosure rates, while Lakeland, Florida, led major metro areas.

ATTOM says foreclosure activity remains below historical norms but suggests mounting financial pressure on some homeowners.

Two reports issued this week may point to growing trouble in the housing market. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported there was an increase in mortgage delinquencies in the first quarter of 2026.

Also, real estate data firm ATTOM reported that foreclosure filings jumped last month.

ATTOM reported 42,000-plus U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in April, up 18% from the same month a year ago. The filings include default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions, so not every filing means a homeowner lost their house.

Foreclosure hot spots

The report found that one in every 3,388 housing units nationwide had a foreclosure filing during the month. Delaware recorded the highest foreclosure rate, with one filing for every 1,739 housing units, followed closely by South Carolina at one in every 1,745 units. Florida ranked third at one filing for every 2,092 housing units.

Among metropolitan areas with populations above 500,000, Lakeland, Florida, posted the highest foreclosure rate, followed by Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, along with Bakersfield, California, and Cape Coral, Florida.

Still below historical averages

“Foreclosure activity continues its gradual climb,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said in the report, noting that while levels remain below historical averages, the increases in foreclosure starts and completed foreclosures may indicate that some homeowners are increasingly strained financially.

The April data follow a wider first-quarter trend. ATTOM previously reported that foreclosure filings rose 26% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, with foreclosure starts up 20% and bank repossessions jumping 45%.

Housing analysts say rising insurance premiums, property taxes, elevated mortgage costs and broader affordability issues are contributing to homeowner stress, particularly among borrowers with government-backed loans.