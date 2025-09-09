Trump signs measure to strengthen privacy protections for homebuyers

President Trump has signed bipartisan consumer protection legislation that promises and end to abusive "trigger leads," the odious practice in which consumers are inundated with phone calls and text messages from mortgage lenders, just seconds after they apply for a mortgage.

It happens because credit reporting agencies sell the “lead” of this mortgage credit inquiry to data brokers, without the consent of consumers, a practice that the new law prohibits.

“Buying a house is already one of the most stressful purchases people will ever make: no-one wants to get hundreds of spam phone calls, emails, and text messages, just because a credit reporting agency sold their data to make a quick buck," said Sharon Cornelissen, Director of Housing at the Consumer Federation of America, This bill is an important win for the privacy of homebuyers across the country. By putting strong restrictions on trigger leads, it helps ensure that consumers can shop for the best mortgage without being harassed or overwhelmed.”

Rep. John Rose (R-TN) reintroduced the measure, H.R. 2808, in April, with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), cosponsoring it.

“The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act strikes the right balance in my view,” Rep. Rose said. “It protects potential homebuyers from unsolicited, predatory, sales tactics while preserving fair competition. Once signed into law, it will make a big difference for those Tennesseans who are attempting to buy a home.

What Changes for Consumers

1. Far Fewer Unwanted Calls, Emails, and Texts

Right now, when you apply for a mortgage, your credit inquiry can trigger credit bureaus to sell your info to dozens of lenders.

After March 2026, only lenders with your consent or an existing relationship can contact you.

That means: No more “spam storm” of offers after a mortgage application. Your inbox, phone, and text messages should stay much quieter.



2. More Control Over Your Data

Consumers will now control who sees their credit application details.

Only lenders you already do business with (e.g., your bank, credit union, or current mortgage servicer) will have access unless you explicitly give consent.

This restores a measure of privacy and trust in the homebuying process.

3. Stronger Protections Against Scams & Fraud

“Trigger leads” have been exploited by predatory lenders and scammers posing as your actual lender.

By restricting who can access your data, the law helps reduce risk of identity theft and mortgage fraud.

What Won’t Change

You’ll still get offers from lenders you choose to engage with (e.g., through a pre-approval or application).

Legitimate firm offers of credit (such as prequalified loan letters) are still allowed, but only if they meet the new requirements.

Credit bureaus remain central to the mortgage process, but their data-sharing powers are now narrowed.

Buying a Home in 2026: The Consumer Experience

Here’s what a typical consumer might experience starting next spring:

Apply for a mortgage → only the lender(s) you approached (and possibly your current bank/credit union) can see your info. Evaluate offers → you won’t be buried under dozens of random solicitations, just the ones you requested or from institutions you already trust. Communicate securely → less confusion about who’s legitimate, since the random “imposter calls” pretending to be your lender should dry up.

What’s Coming Next: GAO Study

By September 2026, the Government Accountability Office must deliver a report to Congress on: Whether any residual benefits of trigger leads exist (e.g., competition, consumer choice). The impact on text-based solicitations, which have been especially aggressive. Recommendations for further reforms, if needed.



That study could shape future tweaks to the law — for example, expanding protections or tightening rules around digital marketing.