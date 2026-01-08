When Americans moved in 2025, they chose Texas and Florida the most

The Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington metro area has again been named the nation’s top U-Haul growth metro, repeating its No. 1 ranking from last year.

Ocala, Florida, also held onto its title as the No. 1 U-Haul growth city, matching its top finishes in 2024 and 2022.

Texas continues to dominate metro growth, while Florida remains the clear leader among individual cities attracting new residents.

When Americans pack up and move, they continue to choose Sunbelt cities. For the second consecutive year, the Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington metropolitan area has emerged as the fastest-growing metro in the U-Haul Growth Index, reflecting the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul customers during 2025.

The ranking underscores the region’s ongoing appeal to movers, even as migration patterns fluctuate nationwide.

Texas’ influence extends well beyond Dallas. Houston and Austin rounded out the top three growth metros, giving the Lone Star State a clean sweep of the podium. In total, six Texas metros placed among the top 25, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a magnet for relocation.

Other Sunbelt metros drawing strong interest from do-it-yourself movers include Charlotte, Phoenix, Nashville, Charleston, Raleigh and Atlanta. The Brownsville–McAllen corridor along Texas’ southern border also cracked the top 10, signaling continued growth in smaller but strategically important regions.

Where Americans are leaving

Several large metros reversed recent outmigration trends. San Francisco, Denver and Philadelphia all posted net losses in 2024 but rebounded in 2025, finishing the year with more U-Haul equipment arriving than leaving.

At the city level, Florida once again dominated the rankings. Eight of the top 10 growth cities — and 12 of the top 25 overall — are located in the Sunshine State. Ocala led the list, followed by North Port, Kissimmee and Clermont. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was the only non-Florida city in the top five.

Texas placed four cities on the list, while Idaho claimed two. The rankings also introduced several newcomers, including St. Augustine, Florida; Seguin, Texas; Leesburg, Florida; Garner, North Carolina; and Lacey, Washington, highlighting emerging destinations that are beginning to attract attention from movers.

How the Index works

The U-Haul Growth Index is based on more than 2.5 million annual one-way truck, trailer and U-Box moving container rentals across the United States and Canada.

By tracking where customers pick up equipment and where they drop it off, the index offers a snapshot of migration trends, even if it does not directly measure population or economic growth.

Taken together, the latest rankings suggest a continuation of familiar themes: Texas metros remain powerful draws, Florida cities continue to lure new residents, and even long-struggling urban centers can rebound as migration patterns evolve.