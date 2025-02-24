Typical apartment rent costs 106 hours a week of minimum wages in 2025, report says

It looks impossible for a minimum-wage worker to afford renting an apartment in the U.S.

A minimum-wage worker would have to work 106 hours a week to afford the median-priced apartment of $1,599 per month as of the last three months ending in January, down from 125 hours a week in 2022 when rents hits a record high, according to a report from real-estate website Redfin.

The federal $7.25 minimum wage hasn't increased since 2009, but the effective minimum wage has gone up in 30 states over the last decade, Redfin said.

An apartment is considered affordable if a renter spends no more than 30% of their monthly income on rent — and many workers are spending much more than that, Redfin says.

“It’s virtually impossible for a minimum-wage worker to afford the typical apartment on their own, which is why many have to find ways to reduce their housing expenses, like living with roommates or family members, applying for a spot in public housing, or using Housing Choice Vouchers," Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said in the report.

Redfin said renters in the state of New Hampshire, which follows the federal minimum wage of $7.25, have it the worst: They would have to work 224 hours a week to afford a median-priced apartment of $2,110 in the state.

New Hampshire is followed by Pennsylvania with 183 hours and Idaho with 165 hours, Redfin said.

Redfin said the best place to rent an apartment for minimum wage workers is South Dakota: They would have to work 75 hours a week earning $11.20 an hour to afford the median-priced apartment of $1,085.

Missouri and Nebraska are close to South Dakota, with both at 76 hours, Redfin said.

