Your July 4th cookout will cost a little more this year

Inflation is still lurking at the supermarket and is showing up when consumers shop for their Independence Day holiday cookouts. Datasembly, which tracks grocery prices in real time, reports that the prices of a dozen cookout staples have risen from $51.94 last year to $53.52.

That’s an increase of 2.95% over the last 12 months, just about in line with the annual inflation rate.

The biggest increase is for an eight-count package of beef hot dogs, with the price surging more than 25%. Skipping the hot dogs will provide the biggest savings. Even though beef dogs cost more, four ground beef hamburger patties cost less than last year, with the price falling nearly 7%.

The second-largest price increase is for soda, which is up nearly 9% over last July 4th. Other price increases are less than 4%.

Besides ground beef, other items that are cheaper this year include hamburger buns, down 1.45%; hot dog buns, also down 1.45%; American cheese slices, down 0.87%; and barbecue sauce, down 0.43%

Total menu cost