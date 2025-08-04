Push Notifications, High Stakes: Report slams sports betting ad tactics

93% of push notifications from top betting apps contained ads, NCL report finds

Consumer group calls for a ban on gambling ads via smartphone alerts

Federal and state legislation aims to crack down on aggressive tactics

In a landmark report, the National Consumers League (NCL) has found that nearly all push notifications sent by the top three sports betting companies over a four-week period were promotional in nature—raising alarm bells about the unchecked use of smartphones as a direct-to-consumer advertising channel.

The study, which analyzed over 100 notifications, found that 93% contained advertising content, including promotions, odds boosts, and direct calls to action like “bet now.” The NCL is calling for stronger regulation of how sports betting companies reach users—especially through what it calls “invasive” push notifications that appear on smartphone lock screens around the clock.

“Sports betting companies have 24/7 access to consumers through their phones, from the minute they wake up to the second they fall asleep,” said Eden Iscil, Senior Public Policy Manager at NCL. “The use of app notifications for advertisements is an extremely invasive marketing practice that should not be normalized.”

Breakdown of the notifications

NCL’s content analysis of the notifications yielded a revealing breakdown:

62% included direct calls to bet, with wording that explicitly encouraged immediate wagering.

50% promoted offers, such as bonus bets, “no sweat” bets, and odds boosts.

28% advertised specific betting odds, while

15% pushed parlays, high-risk bets with long odds and minimal payout chances for most bettors.

The organization emphasized that while it is not advocating a ban on sports betting itself, it is urging lawmakers to act swiftly to curb how it is marketed—especially through unregulated and highly personalized mobile channels.

NCL Graphic

Legislative remedies proposed

To tackle the issue, the NCL is endorsing three legislative efforts at both the federal and state levels:

The SAFE Bet Act (U.S. Congress)

This bill would ban promotional content in betting ads, outlaw the use of AI to create personalized offers, and restrict ad delivery times. NCL noted that 91% of the ads in its sample were sent outside the permissible hours proposed in this act. Regulating Addictive Notifications Act (New York State Senate)

Aimed directly at push notifications and texts, this proposal would prohibit their use for soliciting bets, offering a direct answer to the issues raised in NCL’s report. A5207 (New Jersey General Assembly)

This measure would ban internet-based advertising of sports betting, including via mobile apps.

In addition to backing these bills, the NCL is urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether push notification advertising may violate existing laws against unfair and deceptive marketing practices.

Call for action

The group has published a blog outlining how the FTC should approach the issue and has made its full report available to the public. With betting apps gaining prominence and sports gambling increasingly woven into the cultural mainstream, the NCL’s findings may mark a turning point in how tech-enabled gambling promotions are regulated.

As Iscil concluded, “The government regulates advertising on television, email, and text messages. But when it comes to push notifications—something that’s arguably more effective than each of those older mediums—there are no protections. That must change.”