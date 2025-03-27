Selling a home this year? Here’s the ideal time to list it

There are lots of opinions about when to list a home for sale for maximum profit. Realtor.com has released an analysis suggesting an April 13-19 window will produce maximum results as the spring housing market gains momentum.

According to the analysis, listing during that week will potentially net sellers an average of $27,000 more on their home sale compared to the start of the year.

"Spring is typically a good time to list your home, and at a time when policy changes and economic turning points create questions and uncertainty, it can be helpful to focus on what we do know," Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said in a press release.

‘Priced higher and sell faster’

"Very predictably, homes listed in the spring tend to be priced higher and sell faster than the average week throughout the year. While tariffs and inflation continue to be concerns that could dampen buyer and seller confidence, harnessing the seasonal trends in real estate is a proactive way to navigate what's ahead.

The report highlights several factors contributing to this optimal selling period:

Above-average prices: Historically, homes listed during this week have seen a median listing price 1.1% higher than the yearly average and 6.7% higher than at the start of the year. Projections suggest a potential $4,800 increase over the average week and a $27,000 increase compared to the beginning of the year.

Quicker market pace: Due to increased buyer demand, homes during this week tend to sell approximately nine days faster than the average week.

Above-average buyer demand: This period typically sees 17.7% more views per listing than the average week, indicating heightened buyer interest.

Lower competition from other sellers: Inventory is expected to be 13.2% lower during this week compared to the yearly average, reducing competition.

Key Market Factors for 2025

The 2025 housing market's trajectory will largely depend on affordability, which hinges on mortgage rates and inventory levels. Mortgage rates are expected to trend toward the mid-to-low 6% range by year's end, influenced by inflation and Federal Reserve policies.

Realtor.com advises sellers to consider that while prices peak later in the season, competition also intensifies. Listing early can mitigate this risk.

Uncertainty surrounding economic policies, including potential tariffs, could impact buyer and seller confidence. While the administration has signaled intent to address housing affordability, the effects of these policies remain to be seen.

