Homeowners insurance rates are projected to rise again in 2026

Homeowners insurance costs are rising again nationwide, with premiums expected to increase in 2026 — though some states will see much steeper hikes than others.

Extreme weather and costly natural disasters are the biggest drivers behind higher rates, with risks varying by region.

Homeowners may be able to lower their premiums by shopping around — but cutting coverage could leave you financially exposed.

If it feels like everything tied to homeownership is getting more expensive lately, you’re not imagining it — and homeowners insurance is a big part of that trend.

A new report from Insurify shows that premiums are continuing to climb nationwide, adding yet another layer of cost for homeowners already dealing with high mortgage rates and maintenance expenses.

The increases aren’t happening in a vacuum. From extreme weather to rising construction costs, several forces are pushing insurance prices higher — and, according to Insurify’s projections, those pressures aren’t easing anytime soon.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Insurify’s Senior Economic Analyst, Matt Brannon, to break down what’s behind the spike and what it means for homeowners right now.

Key findings from the report

Insurify’s latest data paints a clear picture: homeowners insurance costs are rising across the board, though some areas are being hit harder than others.

A nationwide increase is on the way: The average cost of homeowners insurance is expected to rise about 4% in 2026, bringing the typical annual premium to around $3,057.

Some states will see much sharper spikes: Premiums are projected to jump 10% or more in several states, including Georgia, New Mexico, Nebraska, and California.

California is facing major increases: Insurify predicts that California premiums will rise 16% in 2026, the largest estimated hike in any state.

Prices are lowering in some states: Rates are projected to drop in five states by 0% to 2%: Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Louisiana, and Rhode Island.

Why are prices rising?

Brannon explained that extreme weather and natural disasters are two of the primary reasons for higher homeowners insurance premiums.

“Broadly, severe weather is an answer,” Brannon said. “But the type of severe weather that is raising insurance premiums varies from state to state.”

Brannon broke it down:

The southeast: Wind is often the most costly weather threat. The region is a hotspot for hurricanes and lately has seen increased tornado activity as well.

The Midwest: Hail was the main driver of losses in 2024. And the high cost of hail claims has caused insurers to move away from insuring the replacement value of a roof and instead now factor in depreciation, often lowering the payout in the event of a claim.

The West: Insurers in California and surrounding states may raise rates to offset wildfire losses. In terms of insured losses, the Palisades and Eaton fires are now the first and second-most expensive fires on record globally (1900 to present).

“These increasingly expensive claims events have caused home insurance premiums to significantly outpace inflation,” Brannon said.

Can you lower your monthly premium?

One tactic that some homeowners adopt to lower their monthly premium is to reduce their coverage. However, Brannon says this is a risky move.

“The worst-case scenario becomes more likely, a situation in which your home is rendered uninhabitable and your policy doesn’t fully cover the damage, leaving you still responsible for your mortgage payments,” he said. “It should be a last-resort option, as there are better alternatives.”

What are those better alternatives?