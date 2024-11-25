Egg prices surge just before the holidays: Here's why

Grocery shoppers may have noticed that the price of eggs has once again taken off. According to Datasembly, which monitors grocery prices in realtime, egg prices surged 19.3% between Oct. 20 and Nov. 17.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the price of eggs has climbed by more than 30% since Nov. 2023.

Prices are rising because there’s a growing egg shortage, and it’s coming at a bad time, just before the holidays when baking increases. The reason for the shortage is sort of an old story – bird flu has increased this fall, reducing flocks of laying hens.

Colorado farmer Nick Shor told Fox 12 in Denver that the reduction in egg output came at exactly the time demand picked up.

“Just in the past week, we’ve almost doubled the amount of customers,” he said.

Avian flu, usually spread by wild birds, has had a negative impact on egg prices since early 22. As soon as the situation stabilizes the disease flares up again. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the virus has killed an estimated 108 million birds since January 2o22, the majority egg egg-producing hens. That’s reduced egg supplies by 8%, the Federation said.

Fall flare-up

The disease flared up again in October, killing nearly 3 million hens in the major egg-producing states of Oregon, Utah and Washington, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But Emily Metz, CEO of the American Egg Board, says the impact of the holidays on the egg shortage can’t be minimized.

“The holidays are always the highest retail sales season of the year because if you think about your holidays, your baking, your cooking, you’re entertaining, all of those require extra eggs,” Metz told CNN.