Mortgage rates surge as Iran war ripples through U.S. housing market

Mortgage rates jump to 6.38%: Freddie Mac reports the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed sharply last week, marking the highest level in more than six months.

War-driven inflation fears are the key trigger: The Iran conflict has pushed oil prices higher, fueling expectations of sustained inflation and delaying potential interest rate cuts.

Bond markets are transmitting the shock: Rising Treasury yields — driven by investor anxiety over inflation and geopolitical risk — are directly lifting mortgage rates.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.38% last week, according to Freddie Mac, as the economic fallout from the Iran war continues to reverberate through financial markets and into the housing sector.

The increase represents a sharp turnaround from just weeks ago, when rates had dipped below 6%, and underscores how quickly geopolitical events can influence everyday borrowing costs.

At the center of the surge is a familiar economic chain reaction: war drives up oil prices, which feeds inflation fears, which in turn pushes interest rates higher.

Energy shock fuels inflation concerns

The conflict involving Iran has disrupted global energy markets, sending oil prices higher and raising the cost of transportation, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

As inflation expectations rise, investors demand higher returns on government bonds to compensate for the eroding value of future money. That dynamic has been evident in recent weeks, with Treasury yields climbing.

Higher inflation also complicates the Federal Reserve’s outlook. Instead of cutting rates to support the economy, policymakers are now expected to keep borrowing costs elevated for longer, adding further upward pressure on mortgages.

Bond market moves translate into mortgage costs

Mortgage rates are closely linked to the 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark that has risen alongside war-driven uncertainty.

As yields increase, lenders pass those higher financing costs on to consumers in the form of more expensive home loans. Analysts say both the benchmark yield and the additional “risk premium” demanded by investors have risen during the conflict.

The spike in rates is already cooling housing activity during what is typically the busiest spring buying season. Mortgage applications have declined, and affordability challenges are intensifying for prospective buyers.

Even modest increases in rates can significantly raise monthly payments, pricing some buyers out of the market or forcing them to delay purchases.

Economists warn that the trajectory of mortgage rates will depend heavily on how long the conflict — and its impact on energy prices and inflation — persists. For now, the war’s ripple effects are being felt not just at the gas pump, but in the cost of financing a home.