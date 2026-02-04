Part-time, real perks: 7 companies that treat hourly workers right

Part-time doesn’t have to mean part-benefits — some major employers offer health insurance, retirement plans, and tuition help even if you’re not working 40 hours a week.

If you need flexibility but still want real-world perks like paid time off and medical coverage, these companies are worth a serious look.

From coffee shops to warehouses, these jobs prove you can work fewer hours without giving up the safety net.

Many job seekers think that “part-time” automatically means “no real benefits.” I’m here to tell you that is just not the case.

I found a bunch of major employers who offer legit benefits to part-time workers, including health insurance, retirement plans, education help, paid time off, and the other stuff that actually makes a job sustainable.

A quick heads-up: benefits can vary by role, state, union status, and whether you’re “regular” vs. seasonal. Always confirm during the interview or on their official benefits portal once you’re hired.

Starbucks

Starbucks has one of the clearest “part-time can still get benefits” plans in retail, and they’re very transparent with how it all works.

The benefits part-timers can get:

Health coverage options (medical/dental/vision)

401(k) savings plan with a 4% company match

Free Spotify Premium subscription

Free pound of coffee or box of tea every week

Free tuition to Arizona State University online.

Who’s eligible + when:

For U.S. part-time employees, you become benefits-eligible the first day of the second month — after you hit 240 total hours over three full consecutive months.

For example, if you worked full months in February, March, and April and totaled at least 240 hours during that time, you would qualify for benefits. Your benefits would then start on June 1, which is the first day of the second month after April.

To qualify for the free tuition to ASU, you can’t already have a bachelor’s degree.

Extra savings: Part-time employees also get a free drink and food item during every shift, and a flat 30% in-store discount when you aren’t on the clock.

Costco

Benefits vary by position at Costco, and whether you’re classified as “regular” part-time vs. seasonal. However, eligible part-time Costco employees can gain access to a ton of great perks.

The benefits part-timers can get:

Health insurance: Costco offers medical, dental, and vision coverage to part-time employees once they meet hour and service requirements. This is one of the biggest reasons Costco jobs are so competitive.

Costco offers medical, dental, and vision coverage to part-time employees once they meet hour and service requirements. This is one of the biggest reasons Costco jobs are so competitive.

Part-time employees can participate in Costco's retirement plan with company contributions once eligibility rules are met.

Part-time workers accrue vacation and sick/personal time based on hours worked and length of service.

Who’s eligible + when:

The Costco website doesn’t spell out any specific eligibility requirements or time-frames.

So, I visited my local Costco and an assistant manager told me that part time employees need to work for at least 60 days, and average 23-25 hours per week to qualify for medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Target

Target has been expanding access to part-time workers recently, with the major change being how many hours you have to work to become eligible.

The benefits part-timers can get:

Part-time workers are eligible for medical, dental, and vision insurance.

You can also get prescription drug discounts and free 24/7 virtual care.

They also have a matching 401(k) plan for part-time employees with a solid 5% matching.

Lastly, via their Dream to Be education program, part-time employees are eligible for 100% free tuition for select programs, and up to $5,250/year for other undergrad programs.

Who’s eligible + when:

Target says hourly store team members who work a minimum average of 25 hours/week are eligible to enroll in a Target medical plan (down from 30 hours/week).

This is further reduced to only 20 hours/week for HQ and distribution center employees.

They also require you to work at least 90 days to become eligible.

Extra savings: Employees also get a 10% discount on Target merchandise and an extra 20% off food and wellness products.

Lowe's

Unlike Home Depot, Lowe’s straight-up advertises health care plans for part-time “regular” associates, which is not something every retailer is willing to put in writing.

The benefits part-timers can get:

Lowe’s says it offers affordable health care plans to regular full-time and part-time associates, including medical, dental, and vision insurance.

That’s a big deal if you’re trying to avoid the “two jobs, no insurance” trap.

Who’s eligible + when:

Their public page clearly says part-time regular associates are included, but it also notes benefits can depend on eligibility criteria.

This means you’ll still want to confirm your status (regular vs. seasonal/temporary) and any waiting period during the interview or onboarding process.

With that said, it's my understanding that you become eligible after 30 days of employment.

Extra savings: All Lowe’s associates get a 10% discount on store merchandise. If you work for Lowe’s for 25+ years, their employee discount becomes a lifetime discount.

Walmart

At Walmart, part-timers can get benefits that rival those of full-time workers.

But it’s important to realize that you’ll need to average 30 hours a week, which can be tricky for some employees who are constantly fighting for more hours.

The benefits part-timers can get:

Walmart offers some solid benefits for part-time employees. They include:

Medical, dental, and vision coverage

401(k) matching up to 6%

A stock purchase plan

Free Walmart+ or Sam’s Club membership

24/7 virtual Doctor on Demand service included with their health package.

Who’s eligible + when:

This is where things get a little tricky.

Walmart states that part-time and temporary associates must work an average of at least 30 hours/week, over a 60-day period, to become eligible.

They also list certain jobs that only require you to work 24 hours/week to qualify (example: some pharmacy and supply chain jobs).

So, the cheat code here is consistency. If your schedule regularly lands you at 30+ hours, you’re no longer in “true part-time” territory for benefits purposes.

Extra savings: Walmart offers all employees a 10% discount via their Associate Discount Card that you’ll get when hired. They claim the discount is good on 95% of the regularly-priced items across the store.

UPS

UPS is one of the rare jobs where “part-time” can come with “this is actually a career-level benefits package” — especially in union roles.

The benefits part-timers can get:

UPS publicly promotes that part-time union employees can get low-cost health care with no premiums, plus tuition reimbursement and strong pension benefits.

That’s not normal in 2026. Like at all.

Who’s eligible + when:

UPS notes that part-time employees are eligible for benefits after a “short waiting period,” but doesn’t spell it out on their site. Some sources say you must work 225 hours for three consecutive months, while others say you must work nine months to qualify.

It appears it could vary by region, so be sure to ask during your interview process.

Also, for many union UPS roles, health care is administered through TeamCare, which describes eligibility starting only after the plan has received eight weeks of contributions on your behalf.

IKEA

If you get a part-time job at IKEA in the U.S., you’re eligible for some excellent perks and benefits within 15 days of starting the job.

The benefits you can get:

Health insurance: Eligible part-time workers get access to medical, dental, and vision coverage.

IKEA contributes your retirement plan, helping part-timers build long-term savings.

Part-time employees can earn paid vacation and sick time based on hours worked.

Part-time employees can earn paid vacation and sick time based on hours worked. IKEA co-worker discount: Part-time employees get a 15% discount on IKEA products and meals in the store restaurant.

Who’s eligible + when:

Part-time employees are eligible for the full benefits package when they work at least 20 hours per week, and most become eligible after just 15 days of employment.

If you average less than 20 hours/week, you will still get access to most of IKEA’s other employee benefits. Everything except Medical/Rx.