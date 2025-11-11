Missouri tells insurers to hold off on condo policy cancellations after storm damage

State urges carriers to avoid non-renewals and cancellations for condo master policies while repairs are underway

Guidance follows complaints from associations receiving termination notices after spring–fall severe storms

Protections remain tied to Missouri’s storm-related state of emergency, now extended through Dec. 31

Homeowners sometimes breathe a sigh of relief when they move into a condo, thinking that their maintenance and insurance troubles are over. But with increasing frequency, they're learning that condo complexes aren't immune from insurance issues. In Missouri, hit by severe storms this year, insurance regulators are warning carriers not to cancel or non-renew master policies for condominium complexes damaged in the severe storms, citing ongoing repairs and unresolved claims across the state.

In a Nov. 4 addendum, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) said it has received “multiple complaints” from condo associations reporting non-renewal or cancellation notices for their master policies—the policies held by an owners’ association—distinct from individual condo unit HO-6 policies. The bulletin instructs insurers to avoid adverse actions while properties are still navigating claims and construction.

“The department understands these condominiums are still in the process of negotiating their damage claims with their insurance companies or are in the process of completing repairs,” the bulletin states.

Addendum builds on earlier storm guidance

The new directive builds on an Oct. 16 DCI bulletin that told insurers to allow homeowners “a reasonable amount of time” to complete necessary repairs before taking adverse underwriting actions such as cancellations or non-renewals. DCI clarified that the same expectations apply to master policies issued to condominiums—not just individual homeowners.

Delays and debris are slowing recovery

Property owners across Missouri have faced extended repair timelines driven largely by contractor backlogs and supply chain issues, the department said. In St. Louis, debris management has added another hurdle, complicating roof work and exterior reconstruction and further pushing schedules.

Protections tied to the state of emergency

Missouri has been under a state of emergency for severe weather that began March 14. DCI said its request that insurers refrain from canceling or non-renewing policies covering damaged residential property will remain in place for at least as long as the emergency order is active. The proclamation is currently set to expire Dec. 31 unless Gov. Mike Kehoe extends it further.

Keep coverage continuous where possible, DCI says

For policies that have not yet expired or terminated, DCI “expects insurers to take necessary actions to ensure coverage remains continuously in force,” according to the Nov. 4 addendum.

For situations where coverage ended before either the Oct. 16 or Nov. 4 bulletins were issued, the department urged carriers to “consider the individual facts and circumstances and use their best judgment in extending or otherwise reinstating coverage.” That language signals flexibility for associations that may have fallen into a coverage gap during the peak of post-storm disruption.

Insurers may need to explain denials

DCI also put carriers on notice that if consumers escalate disputes, the department’s Consumer Affairs Division can request a written explanation of why coverage was not extended or reinstated. That case-by-case scrutiny could become a lever for associations seeking temporary continuity while roofs, siding, and common-area systems are brought back to pre-loss condition.

Why it matters for condo associations

Master policy cancellations can leave associations exposed to financing and compliance risks, since lenders and governing documents typically require continuous coverage for shared property and liability. Even short lapses can jeopardize reserves-funded repairs or force costly surplus-lines placements. By signaling a pause on adverse actions during active repairs and claim negotiations, DCI’s guidance aims to stabilize the insurance footing of complexes still digging out from this year’s storms.

What’s next: Condo boards should keep detailed documentation of repair timelines, contractor bids, materials delays, and claim correspondence. If a non-renewal or cancellation notice arrives despite the bulletins, associations can cite the Oct. 16 and Nov. 4 guidance and, if needed, file a complaint with DCI’s Consumer Affairs Division to trigger a review of the carrier’s decision.