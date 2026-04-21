Home insurance costs are climbing — and first-time buyers are feeling the squeeze

Home insurance is getting more expensive: The average premium is now nearly $3,000 a year — and much higher in high-risk states — adding new pressure to already tight home-buying budgets.

The average premium is now nearly $3,000 a year — and much higher in high-risk states — adding new pressure to already tight home-buying budgets. First-time buyers are feeling it most: Nearly half say they’d struggle to afford their mortgage if insurance costs rise, and the typical first-time buyer is now 40 years old.

There are ways to manage costs: Shopping around, adjusting coverage, and investing in home upgrades can help — but experts say it’s important not to sacrifice essential protection just to save money.

Buying a home has never been cheap — but for many Americans, the real sticker shock is hitting after they get the keys. Homeowners insurance premiums are on the rise nationwide, adding a growing layer of financial stress for both new and longtime homeowners.

According to new data from The Zebra’s 2026 State of Insurance report, the average homeowner now pays nearly $3,000 a year for coverage — and in some states, it’s dramatically higher. That’s making it harder for first-time buyers to enter the market and even harder to stay afloat once they do. In fact, nearly half say they’d struggle to afford their mortgage if insurance costs go up.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with David Seider, chief commercial officer at The Zebra, to learn how extreme weather risks, rebuilding costs, and market shifts continue to drive prices higher.

The factors driving premiums up

Seider explained that there are a combination of factors at play that increase homeowners insurance premiums:

An increased risk of natural disasters

Larger economic factors like tariffs and inflation driving up construction costs

Less competition due to insurers leaving more high-risk insurance markets

“Each state has their own unique challenges, though,” Seider said. “With Florida as an example, the state has an increased vulnerability to hurricanes and tropical storms and each large-scale event can cause billions of dollars in claims. This forces insurers to have reinsurance policies (essentially insurance policies for insurance companies) to limit their own risk. The cost of reinsurance policies has skyrocketed in recent years and those costs get passed down to homeowners.”

The impact on first-time homebuyers

The report found that the median age of first-time homebuyers is reaching 40, and increasing insurance premiums is impacting that.

“First-time buyers should know they still have options when rising insurance costs put pressure on their monthly mortgage payment,” Seider said. “It is worth shopping around for coverage, even when insurance is paid through escrow, because homeowners can still usually choose their insurer and update the mortgage servicer if they switch. Buyers should compare coverage details, deductibles, and exclusions, not just price, since the cheapest policy is not always the best value.”

Some other tips include:

Use an independent agent, broker, or comparison platform to review several quotes at once.

Keep an open mind about smaller or regional insurers that may better understand local risks.

Ask about available discounts and look into grants or mitigation programs that could help pay for upgrades that make the home more resilient.

Budget for the full cost of homeownership, including taxes, insurance, and upkeep, rather than focusing only on the base mortgage payment.

Managing the costs

Seider said that some homeowners are adjusting their insurance to try to keep monthly mortgage payments more manageable – especially when premiums are paid through escrow.

He explained that raising deductibles to lower premiums is a common strategy. However, that also means taking on more out-of-pocket risk after a claim.

Here are some tips from Seider on how to manage the costs: