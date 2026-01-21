Trump signs executive order barring Wall Street from buying single-family homes

President Trump signed an executive order aimed at blocking private equity firms from purchasing single-family homes, framing the move as a way to ease housing costs for families.

The order directs federal regulators to redefine large-scale investor activity in residential housing and restrict access to federally backed financing for such purchases.

Industry groups warned the measure could disrupt rental markets, while housing advocates praised it as a long-awaited intervention.

Investors have always purchased homes as rental property to provide an extra income stream. But the practice went into overdrive during the 2009-10 housing market crash, when foreclosures flooded the market with cheap single-family homes.

Private equity firms moved in with cash and scooped up many of the homes, effectively taking them off the market and keeping home prices high. Now, that’s about to change.

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order banning private equity firms and other large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, a move the White House said is designed to curb rising housing costs and restore access to homeownership for middle-class Americans.

The order directs the Treasury Department, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to take coordinated action to prevent private equity firms from acquiring single-family homes. Among other steps, the administration will bar such firms from using federally backed mortgages, restrict bulk purchases of homes financed through government-linked programs, and require enhanced disclosure of residential real estate holdings by large investment entities.

New data reveal the market is already shifting back to favoring buyers. There were an estimated 47.1% more home sellers than buyers in the U.S. housing market in December (or 631,535 more, in numerical terms)—the largest gap in records dating back to 2013, according to real estate broker Redfin. That’s up 7.1 percentage points from a month earlier—the largest monthly increase since September 2022—and up 22.2 percentage points from a year earlier.

Small landlords not affected

Administration officials said the policy is narrowly targeted at large-scale investors and does not apply to small landlords or individuals who own a limited number of rental properties. The White House also emphasized that the order would not force firms to sell existing holdings, though it encourages agencies to study incentives for divestment over time.

Housing advocates applauded the announcement, saying institutional investors have distorted local markets, particularly in fast-growing metropolitan areas. However, the private equity industry reacted sharply.

Trade groups warned that restricting investor participation could reduce the supply of rental housing and lead to higher rents, especially in communities where homeownership rates are already low.

Economists were divided on the likely impact. Some said the order could modestly increase housing availability for first-time buyers, while others cautioned that broader affordability problems — including limited new construction and high interest rates — would remain unresolved.

The executive order takes effect immediately, though legal challenges are widely expected.