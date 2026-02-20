Part-time remote jobs with real benefits: where to look and what to expect

Focus on benefit-friendly industries. Health care, banking, utilities, higher ed, and government contractors are most likely to offer part-time remote roles with real perks.

Target W-2 jobs and hour minimums. Many benefits kick in at 20–30 hours per week; 1099 roles rarely include coverage.

Compare total compensation. Health insurance and a 401(k) match can outweigh a higher hourly wage.

A growing number of employers now offer part-time remote work that include benefits, like health insurance and even retirement contributions.

But finding them takes a little strategy as most companies reserve strong benefits for full-time workers. Plus, part-time roles can vary widely in pay, stability, and other perks.

Here are the sectors where part-time remote jobs, with solid benefits, are most likely to show up and what to consider before you apply.

Health care companies

Health insurers and large health care systems are among the most consistent providers of part-time remote roles with benefits.

Companies like UnitedHealthcare and Humana frequently hire the following part-time employees:

Customer service representatives

Claims processors

Care coordinators

Telehealth support staff

And the good news is that many of these positions offer access to health insurance, 401(k) plans, and paid time off — even with part-time hours.

Health care companies often operate seven days a week and need flexible employees. This makes them a perfect fit for part-time, remote workers.

Also, another option in this field is medical billing. Many of these jobs are remote and they almost always offer benefits, especially for full-time employees. However, if you have experience, you can absolutely search sites like Indeed and find part-time work with benefits.

Pro tip: Always try to target W-2 roles, not 1099 gigs. This is especially important if health benefits matter, as W-2 positions are much more likely to offer them. Contractor 1099 roles almost never include health insurance, PTO, or retirement matching, no matter how flexible the job seems.

Higher education and online learning

Universities and education platforms increasingly rely on remote staff.

Institutions like Southern New Hampshire University and online education companies like Pearson and Khan Academy hire part-time remote academic advisors, enrollment counselors, tutors, and support staff.

Benefits often include:

Access to group health plans

Retirement contributions

Tuition discounts

Professional development funding

Education roles are especially appealing for parents, semi-retirees, and professionals looking to transition careers and want to start part-time.

Pro tip: Be sure to ask up-front about the number of weekly hours needed to get benefits. This is because many companies only unlock health insurance or retirement matching once you hit a minimum number of weekly hours (often 20–30).

Government and public sector contractors

Federal, state, and local agencies increasingly use remote workers, even for part-time roles.

While not all government jobs are remote, agencies and contractors supporting groups like the IRS and Social Security Administration sometimes hire seasonal or part-time remote staff.

Public-sector jobs are more likely than private companies to offer a solid benefits package, including:

Retirement plans

Health coverage options

Paid leave

Predictable schedules

The tradeoff on government jobs is that they often have a slower hiring process.

The best way to search for these jobs is to visit USAJOBS, which is the federal government’s official job board.

From there, use the “Remote job” filter when doing your search and be sure to include keywords like "remote," "virtual," "telework eligible," "claims specialist," and "customer service."

Pro tip: Be sure to do the math and calculate your total compensation, not just your hourly pay. For example, a $20/hour job with health insurance and a 401(k) match can be worth more than a $25/hour role with no benefits.

Also, be sure to factor in an employer’s retirement contribution, insurance subsidies, and even paid leave before deciding which offer is truly better.

Financial services and banking

Banks and financial institutions have expanded remote customer support as well as fraud monitoring teams that often work remotely.

Companies like American Express and Discover are known for hiring remote customer service employees. As long as you have a solid internet connection, they will train you and set you up with a laptop and the accessories that you need.

Some part-time roles include perks like health benefits, performance bonuses, and even retirement contributions.

These jobs often require a background check and prior customer service experience, but they can offer some strong long-term stability.

Nonprofits and mission-driven organizations

Large nonprofits frequently provide benefits to part-time staff, particularly those funded by grants or public money.

A great place to start is with the American Red Cross who hires remote workers (part-time), for customer care, admin support, and volunteer management roles.

Other organizations to consider include the Alzheimer’s Association who often hires part-time employees for their 24/7 helpline.

Benefits vary, but typically include:

Health coverage eligibility after a minimum number of weekly hours

403(b) retirement plans

Generous paid leave policies

To compete with higher-paying corporate roles, these employers often offer flexibility (and better benefits) instead of bigger salaries.

Customer service and tech support roles

Some major corporations have embraced hybrid and remote models permanently.

Retailers and tech companies such as Apple and Amazon hire remote support staff, including part-time positions during peak seasons.

Roles include:

Customer Service Representative

Customer Support Associate

Virtual Customer Care Agent

Chat Support Specialist

Tech Support Roles

Technical Support Advisor

Part-time benefits can include:

Employee discounts

Limited health care access

Tuition assistance

Career advancement pathways

However, be aware that not all part-time roles qualify for full benefits, so always review eligibility requirements carefully.

Pro tip: Be sure to not overlook seasonal roles to start. Companies like Amazon often offer benefits to part-time seasonal hires who work a certain number of hours during peak periods.

And…there’s a good chance a seasonal remote role can convert into a permanent position down the road.

Utilities and energy companies

Electric, gas, water, and broadband companies are known to hire remote customer support employees as well as billing specialists. And many of these roles come with real benefits, even for part-time work.

Companies like PG&E, Duke Energy, and Comcast regularly staff remote teams for:

Billing support specialists

Payment arrangement coordinators

Outage support representatives

Energy efficiency program advisors

Customer retention agents

Because utilities operate year-round and are heavily regulated, they often provide more structured benefits than typical retail jobs.

Benefits often include:

401(k) with company match

Health insurance eligibility at 20–30 hours per week

Paid training

Tuition reimbursement

Union protections (in some cases)

The best way to find these jobs is to search directly on the company’s careers page using the term “remote customer care” or “billing specialist” rather than browsing online job boards.

Many of these roles don’t get heavily advertised on sites like Indeed. Also, look for positions tied to “energy assistance” or “low-income program support,” which are frequently remote.