Here are the credit cards that provide the best deals on gas prices

Several credit cards now offer up to 5% cash back or equivalent rewards on gasoline purchases.

Financial experts say flexible cash-back cards often provide more value than gas-station-branded cards.

Some rewards programs also include benefits for groceries, dining, travel, and EV charging.

Gas prices are through the roof. Fortunately, there are credit cards that give you a discount or cash back on each gallon of gas. Some are more generous than others.

A growing number of cards now provide between 3% and 5% rewards on fuel purchases, with some also offering benefits on groceries, travel, and dining. Financial analysts say consumers who regularly commute or travel by car can save hundreds of dollars a year by pairing fuel purchases with the right rewards program.

5% cash back

Among the most popular options in 2026 is the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi, which offers up to 5% cash back on gasoline purchases at Costco stations and competitive rewards at other gas retailers. The card also includes rewards on restaurant spending and travel purchases, making it attractive for families and road travelers. Consumers must maintain a Costco membership to qualify.

Another strong option is the Citi Custom Cash Card, which automatically applies 5% cash back to a cardholder’s top eligible spending category each billing cycle, including gas stations. Analysts say the card appeals to consumers who want flexibility instead of being tied to a specific fuel brand or retailer.

For drivers with high monthly fuel expenses, the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature remains a favorite among consumer finance experts. The card offers points equivalent to roughly 5% back on gas purchases and carries no annual fee. PenFed membership requirements have also become less restrictive in recent years, broadening eligibility for consumers.

Consumers looking for a no-annual-fee general rewards card often choose the American Express Blue Cash Everyday. The card provides 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, while also rewarding grocery shopping and online retail purchases.

Read the fine print

Financial experts caution consumers to review program details carefully before applying. Some cards cap the amount of gasoline spending eligible for bonus rewards, while others limit higher reward rates to specific stations or warehouse clubs.

Analysts also note that many general cash back cards now outperform traditional gas company-branded cards because they allow consumers to earn rewards regardless of where they fill up.

Another emerging trend is the inclusion of electric vehicle charging as an eligible rewards category. Several issuers have expanded “gas station” categories to include EV charging networks, as automakers continue shifting toward electrification.

Consumer advocates recommend comparing annual fees, interest rates, and redemption policies in addition to gasoline rewards. Carrying a balance can quickly offset the value of any fuel discounts earned through rewards programs.

For consumers who pay their balances in full each month, however, gas rewards cards can provide meaningful savings at a time when transportation costs remain a major household expense.