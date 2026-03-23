Rising energy costs are making grocery shopping more expensive

Rising energy costs are pushing up prices across the food supply chain, from farming to grocery shelves.

Energy-intensive foods like meat, dairy, and processed goods are seeing the sharpest increases.

Consumers may continue to feel the impact through higher grocery bills and reduced product availability.

The war against Iran has essentially slowed Mideast oil exports to a crawl, sending gas prices in the U.S. soaring. That has not only made filling your tank more expensive, it’s beginning to make a trip to the supermarket more expensive.

Analysts say the cost of producing, transporting, and storing food is closely tied to energy, meaning higher fuel and electricity prices are now translating into more expensive meals for households. If high energy prices persist, consumers may feel more pain at the checkout counter in the weeks to come.

At the farm level, energy is a critical input. Diesel powers tractors and harvesting equipment, while natural gas is a key ingredient in fertilizer production. As those costs climb, farmers face higher operating expenses, which are often passed along the supply chain.

Patrick DeHaan, head of Petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, notes that diesel prices are rising faster than gasoline, putting pressure on companies that produce and transport food products. DeHaan reports the four-week increase in diesel prices is $1.44 a gallon, the largest ever.

“Prices aren’t at record highs — but the speed of this surge is,” DeHaan wrote in a post on X.

Meat and dairy use a lot of energy

The effects are especially pronounced in energy-intensive food categories. Meat and dairy products require significant resources, including feed production, refrigeration, and transportation. Livestock operations also rely heavily on climate-controlled environments, further increasing electricity demand. As a result, these items are among the first to see price hikes.

Processed foods are also vulnerable. Manufacturing plants consume large amounts of energy for cooking, packaging, and preservation. Additionally, the cost of packaging materials — many of which are petroleum-based — has risen alongside energy prices. This combination is pushing up the price of everything from frozen dinners to snack foods.

Transportation adds another layer of pressure. Food often travels long distances before reaching consumers, and higher fuel costs make shipping more expensive. This is particularly impactful for fresh produce, which must be moved quickly and kept refrigerated throughout transit.

Higher costs for grocery stores

Retailers, meanwhile, are facing their own energy challenges. Grocery stores are among the most energy-intensive retail spaces due to refrigeration, lighting, and climate control. As utility bills rise, some of those costs are being reflected in shelf prices.

For consumers, the result is a steady increase in grocery bills. While some staples like grains may be less immediately affected, experts warn that prolonged high energy costs could eventually push up prices across nearly all categories.

There may also be indirect effects. Higher food prices can shift consumer behavior, leading shoppers to opt for cheaper alternatives or reduce discretionary purchases. In turn, this can reshape demand patterns and influence what products remain widely available.

Consumers have a lot riding on the future of energy prices. If they remain elevated, food inflation could persist, adding pressure to household budgets already strained by broader economic challenges. For now, the connection between energy and food costs is becoming increasingly clear — and difficult for consumers to ignore.