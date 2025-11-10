10 work-from-home side jobs that can earn you $1,000+ a month

FlexJobs identified 10 fully remote side jobs — from copywriting to tutoring — that can earn $1,000 or more per month.

Career experts say the key to landing a side hustle is matching roles to your skills, schedule, and realistic time commitments.

Tailoring your resume, highlighting remote-friendly experience, and using your top skills as keywords can help you stand out in your search.

With holiday spending in full swing, many Americans are looking for ways to bring in a little extra income — without sacrificing their time or commute.

To help, FlexJobs identified 10 in-demand remote side jobs that can earn $1,000 or more per month, based on Payscale data. From virtual assistants to freelance writers, these positions are actively hiring, fully remote, and designed to fit around your main job — so you can boost your income without burning out.

The top 10 list

Here’s a look at the list FlexJobs put together:

Therapist ($32/hour) Nurse Practitioner ($58/hour) Customer Service Representative ($17/hour) Copywriter ($25/hour) Executive Assistant ($25/hour) Accountant ($24/hour) Interpreter & Translator ($24/hour) Content Writer ($23/hour) Graphic Designer ($21/hour) Tutor ($20/hour)

Finding remote side jobs

What are the best ways to find these kinds of jobs? ConsumerAffairs spoke with Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs, to learn more.

“First, focus on roles that match your skill set so you can facilitate an effective job search,” Frana said. “It’s also important to understand what your availability and time looks like for what you can commit to a new side hustle.

“Finally, know your worth. Your experience is valuable, even for something that isn’t done full-time. Identifying these first will help you conduct focused research to make sure you are searching for jobs in the right places.”

Resume do’s and don’ts

If you’re not sure how to make sure your resume is as attractive as possible, Frana offered some expertise.

"Your resume for a side hustle won’t be noticeably different from the resume you use when applying for full-time roles,” he said. “In fact, tailoring your resume for side hustles is equally as important as it is for full-time roles. Employers want to see that you have the right skill set and experience for the job, regardless of the number of hours per week it requires.

“Highlighting your remote-friendly skills and experience is also important for hiring managers to see on your resume. And, in some industries, particularly creative fields, it may be beneficial to put a portfolio together that you can include a link to on your resume.”

Turning skills into income

Frana recommends that consumers start with what they’re already good at, and try to find ways to turn that into extra income.

“Knowing what your top skills and your transferable skills are is very important for finding a new role,” he said/ “Yes, side hustles offer the opportunity to increase your income, but also allow you to expand on skills you already have and leverage them to learn new and valuable skills that can open future doors as well.

“Once you know what skills you can leverage into a side hustle, you can consider using some of those skills as keywords in your search strategy. Searching for job titles is generally what we default to, but oftentimes job searching sites allow searching with keywords, which can really help optimize your search efforts by focusing on some of your top skills as keywords.”