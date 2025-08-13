Zelle sued by New York over rampant fraud, $1 billion in losses

AG Letitia James sues Zelle’s operator, Early Warning Services, over failure to prevent fraud that cost users over $1 billion

Lawsuit alleges Zelle was designed without essential safeguards and marketed falsely as safe

Case seeks restitution for New Yorkers and court-ordered anti-fraud protections going forward

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a sweeping lawsuit against Early Warning Services, LLC (EWS), the operator behind the popular peer-to-peer payment app Zelle, accusing the company of failing to protect consumers from widespread fraud that drained over $1 billion from users between 2017 and 2023.

The lawsuit, announced today, paints a damning picture of how Zelle was designed and operated. According to the New York Attorney General’s Office, EWS—a company owned by major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Capital One, and Wells Fargo—launched Zelle hastily, prioritizing speed and user growth over security. The result, the lawsuit claims, was a platform ripe for exploitation by scammers.

“No one should be left to fend for themselves after falling victim to a scam,” said AG James. “I look forward to getting justice for the New Yorkers who suffered because of Zelle’s security failures.”

Fraud made easy, recovery nearly impossible

Zelle, which enables near-instant transfers between U.S. bank accounts using only email addresses or phone numbers, offered few verification protections at sign-up. Scammers routinely created accounts that mimicked trusted entities—such as utilities or government agencies—and tricked consumers into sending money under false pretenses. Once transferred, the money was often unrecoverable.

In one example cited in the lawsuit, a New Yorker was duped into sending $1,476.89 to a Zelle account labeled “Coned Billing” after receiving a call from someone impersonating a Con Edison employee. The consumer’s bank, JPMorgan Chase, refused to refund the loss, claiming it could not retrieve the funds.

The OAG says EWS knew of such scams from the start, failed to enforce its own minimal anti-fraud policies, and did not require banks to report fraudulent transactions in a timely manner—allowing fraudsters to repeatedly target new victims.

Ignored warnings and abandoned safeguards

EWS reportedly developed basic fraud prevention tools as early as 2019 but failed to implement them, even as fraud reports mounted. Although a federal lawsuit on the issue was dropped by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau earlier this year, New York’s lawsuit seeks restitution and damages for victims and court-enforced reforms to mandate robust fraud protections.

Despite being marketed as a safe alternative to apps like Venmo and PayPal, Zelle’s lack of safeguards has turned it into a haven for scammers, the lawsuit alleges. Attorney General James contends that EWS’s failure to act constitutes a clear violation of New York consumer protection laws.

The case signals renewed pressure on fintech platforms to prioritize consumer safety—or face legal consequences.