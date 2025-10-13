Delayed CPI report adds to delay of Social Security COLA announcement

The September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report — a key ingredient in determining the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) — will be delayed due to a partial government shutdown.

Without that CPI data, the Social Security Administration (SSA) cannot formally calculate or announce the 2026 COLA until the inflation measure is released. (

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is recalling some furloughed staff to produce the September CPI by October 24 so that the COLA announcement can proceed — albeit behind schedule.



The ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government has triggered an unexpected delay in the release of September’s Consumer Price Index, casting uncertainty over the otherwise routine fall announcement of the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment.

Under normal circumstances, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes the September CPI report by mid-October, and the Social Security Administration follows shortly thereafter with its COLA announcement. But with most BLS operations suspended due to the funding lapse, the final piece of inflation data needed to determine next year’s benefit increase was stalled.

To resolve the impasse, the Department of Labor is recalling a cadre of furloughed workers to resume critical processing of the inflation data. The BLS has now committed to releasing the September CPI on October 24, enabling the SSA to compute and announce the 2026 COLA shortly thereafter.

Why the CPI matters for Social Security

The COLA is not a discretionary boost — it is calculated automatically based on inflation as measured by the CPI for urban wage earners and clerical workers (CPI-W). Concretely, the SSA compares the average index reading for July, August, and September of the current year against the same months a year earlier. That percentage difference, rounded to the nearest tenth, becomes the COLA for the coming year.

Since September is the final data point in that three-month window, its release is essential. Without it, the SSA cannot legally or technically finalize the rate.

Because Social Security and related benefits are funded through mandatory spending, the shutdown does not interrupt monthly payments to retirees, disabled beneficiaries, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

Though the payments continue, millions of Americans rely on knowing their COLA ahead of time to plan household budgets, especially under tight fixed incomes. The delay leaves them in limbo until the rate is confirmed.

With the CPI slated for October 24, the SSA will have only a narrow window to process, validate, and announce the COLA, which by law must be done by November 1. That compressed schedule increases the risk of administrative strain or further slippage.