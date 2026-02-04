The cost of hosting a Super Bowl party is a little higher than last year

The cost of popular Super Bowl snacks are likely going to cost you a little more this year than in years past.

Recent data found that where you are in the country could impact the final cost of your Super Bowl party.

Consumers who shop smart can make the most of their money when hosting the Super Bowl this year.

As fans gear up for Super Bowl parties, the cost of filling the snack table is sending a mixed message: some staples are cheaper than a year ago, others are pricier, and where you shop still matters a lot.

New pricing data from Datasembly, which tracks grocery prices nationwide, shows modest overall inflation for a typical Super Bowl spread — but notable regional differences in Seattle, Boston, and Santa Clara.

Across a basket of popular game-day items — from tortilla chips and salsa to frozen pizza, wings, and beer — prices this year rose about 1.5% overall, to roughly $80.49, compared with $79.27 last year. That relatively small bump masks bigger swings at the item level.

Snack chips and dippables offered some relief. Tortilla chips fell more than 5% nationally, while tater tots dropped more than 8%, with especially steep declines in Seattle. Chunky salsa also edged lower overall. Those decreases helped offset higher prices for items like burgers, queso, and soda.

Proteins and prepared foods were a mixed bag. Beef chuck burgers (a six-count pack) climbed more than 3% year over year, while frozen buffalo wings dipped about 2.6% nationally — though shoppers in Seattle saw prices jump more than 8% for wings, according to Datasembly. Frozen Supreme pizza posted a modest increase overall, with little variation across the three cities.

Drinks and dips leaned higher. Mini-can six-packs of cola rose more than 9% nationally, and French onion dip increased more than 7%. Beer prices were mostly flat, with slight increases in Boston and declines in Seattle and Santa Clara.

Regional trends

Regional trends underscore how local markets shape the Super Bowl bill. Seattle shoppers generally saw lower prices for snacks and chili but higher costs for wings. Boston posted notable declines for chips and salsa, while Santa Clara tended to run hotter on prepared foods and chili.

Bottom line: hosting a Super Bowl party this year won’t break the bank, but smart shopping — and knowing which items have cooled or heated up — can still make a noticeable difference. Datasembly’s data suggests that mixing brands, watching weekly specials, and tailoring menus to local price trends remain the best ways to keep kickoff costs in check.