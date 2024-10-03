Write a review
20,000 plus Bank of America customers surprised with 'zero balance' notice

Thousands of Bank of America customers were surprised to see a $0 account balance - ConsumerAffairs

BOA says the glitch is fixed and all’s good now

Bank of America (BOA) recently experienced a significant technical glitch that affected many of its customers. This issue caused account balances to display as zero or blank, leaving customers unable to access their funds. 

The outage was reported to have started around noon ET on October 2, 2024, and peaked with 20,266 occurrences nationwide according to the website DownDetector – 51% of those related to online banking; 47% to mobile banking; and 2% to mobile banking. 

One BOA customer narrated their experience like this after noticing something awry: "There was a problem processing your request. We are temporarily unable to retrieve all of your accounts. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can continue banking online with the displayed accounts.”

A glitch? For sure.

The error was due to a glitch in the system, of course. Bank of America Media Relations Executive Matt Card told The Verge that the glitch has been fully corrected and all is good now.

“Some mobile and online banking clients experienced an issue accessing their accounts and balance information earlier today,” Card said. “These technology issues have been fully resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

