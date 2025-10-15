Amazon plans 250,000 U.S. holiday hires — here’s what applicants should know

Pay: $23/hr avg for regular roles; $19+/hr seasonal (about $30+/hr with benefits).

Seasonal job postings go fast—many fill within hours once they go live.

Apply at hiring.amazon.com or text NEWJOB to 31432.

Amazon recently announced it will hire 250,000 people in the U.S. for the 2025 holiday rush, keeping seasonal hirings relatively flat the past two years.

The roles span full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs in the company’s fulfillment centers and transportation network.

Pay and benefits

Amazon says regular full and part-time employees now average $23 an hour (with benefits), and seasonal roles average over $19 an hour.

The company also announced in September that it’s investing more than $1 billion to raise pay and lower healthcare costs for U.S. fulfillment and transportation workers; Amazon estimates average total compensation (pay plus elected benefits) at $30+ an hour.

Where the jobs are located

Amazon is hiring in small towns and big cities, adding new job listings every week from October through December to handle holiday demand.

Jobs range from picking, packing, and sorting to delivery station and transportation support.

How to apply (and get alerts)

Applicants can search openings at hiring.amazon.com. If you don’t see any current openings in your area, be sure to sign up for job updates by scrolling to the bottom of the page and entering your email address, or phone number, along with your zip code.

You can also sign up for mobile alerts by texting “NEWJOB” to 31432. They’ll automatically text you back and ask you to reply with your zip code so they can send you jobs in your area.

They also emphasized that seasonal job listings tend to fill quickly once they go live, so text notifications can help you apply early.

Because jobs fill quickly, be sure to create an account on their hiring page even if no positions currently exist in your area. That way you’ve completed your initial application and background screenings, so when jobs do become available, you can apply quickly and hopefully get ahead of the oncoming rush.

Why it matters

Uncertainty over the economy and tariffs have many retailers cautious over holiday hiring. Lands’ End and Bath & Body Works both announced they’ll be hiring less seasonal workers while Macy’s and Target have declined to offer numbers, leading many experts to speculate that they're doing the same.

But Amazon’s job target suggests a steady demand in e-commerce shopping this holiday season.

The 250,000 plan matches last year’s target, even as some retailers trim seasonal staff. For jobseekers, that means a large pool of hourly roles with predictable schedules and a chance to move into more permanent positions come January.

What happens after the holidays

Amazon emphasizes advancement from seasonal to regular roles and touts programs like Career Choice (tuition pre-payment for approved certificates and degrees).

Workers who stay beyond their first season typically see wage increases; Amazon points to multi-year pay increases alongside its recent compensation changes. (Note: education and promotion opportunities vary by site and role.)

Key tips before you apply

Check the exact posting for shift times, overtime expectations, and site-specific pay. Also, keep in mind that hourly rates can vary by market and shifts.

According to their jobs website, “Most early morning shifts earn more per hour.” These shifts typically start between 4:00 a.m. and 6 a.m. and go for 10 hours with a 1-hour lunch break.

Don’t hesitate to apply quickly when a job alert hits your area. Local facilities often fill seasonal slots within hours or days after postings go live.

Compare total compensation. If you’re considering a regular (non-seasonal) offer, be sure to factor in the value of all the benefits when making a decision.

Drug testing is a possibility

Depending on the role, you can expect to get screened for drugs, even seasonal workers.

While Amazon's current drug testing policy varies by state, warehouse workers should expect a simple mouth swab which tests for hard drugs.

As of 2021, Amazon does not test for marijuana unless you are a delivery driver, transport truck driver, or Amazon Air pilot.