Employment grew slightly in November, suggesting a stable labor market

Total nonfarm payroll employment changed little in November (+64,000) and has shown little net change since April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.6 percent, little changed from September but higher than a year ago.

Job growth was concentrated in health care and construction, while federal government employment continued to shrink.



Since the government shutdown, economists have been in the dark about a number of economic data points – especially the labor market. But with the release of the delayed November employment report, things are getting a little clearer.

Jobs increased last month, but not by much. Economists say the U.S. job market showed signs of stabilization rather than expansion in November, as overall employment growth remained modest and uneven across industries.

Total nonfarm payrolls increased by just 64,000 jobs, continuing a pattern of little net job growth that has persisted since April, according to the latest Employment Situation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.6 percent in November, essentially unchanged from September but up from 4.2 percent a year earlier. About 7.8 million people were unemployed, reflecting a labor market that remains relatively tight but has cooled compared with last year.

Where jobs are growing

Health care once again led job gains, adding 46,000 positions in November. Growth was broad-based, with increases in ambulatory health care services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities. The sector’s performance was in line with its average monthly growth over the past year, underscoring continued demand driven by an aging population and ongoing staffing needs.

Construction employment also rose, gaining 28,000 jobs. Most of the increase came from nonresidential specialty trade contractors, suggesting steady activity in commercial and infrastructure-related projects. Social assistance continued its upward trend as well, adding 18,000 jobs, largely in individual and family services.

Where jobs are shrinking

In contrast, transportation and warehousing shed 18,000 jobs in November, driven entirely by losses in couriers and messengers. The sector has now lost 78,000 jobs since peaking in February, reflecting softer demand following the pandemic-era surge in e-commerce and delivery services.

Federal government employment continued to decline, falling by 6,000 jobs in November after a sharp loss of 162,000 in October. Since January, federal payrolls are down by 271,000, largely due to deferred resignations. While a recent federal government shutdown delayed the release of employment data, furloughed workers were counted as employed if they ultimately received pay for the survey period.

Most other major industries – including manufacturing, retail, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and financial activities – saw little change over the month.

Wages, hours and workforce signals

Wage growth remained moderate. Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers edged up by 0.1 percent in November to $36.86 and were 3.5% higher than a year earlier. The average workweek increased slightly to 34.3 hours, suggesting stable labor demand but limited pressure for employers to expand hours significantly.

At the same time, several household survey indicators pointed to underlying softness. The number of people working part time for economic reasons jumped to 5.5 million, and short-term unemployment rose, even as long-term unemployment remained relatively stable. Labor force participation and the employment-population ratio were essentially unchanged.

Taken together, the November report paints a picture of a labor market in transition, no longer surging, but not sharply deteriorating. Job growth is increasingly concentrated in health-related and service-oriented sectors, while government employment and some goods-moving industries continue to contract. As policymakers and businesses look ahead, the data suggest an economy adjusting to slower growth rather than entering a clear downturn.