Mortgage rates retreated again this week

Mortgage rates continue to fall, with the 30-year fixed dropping to 6.19% and the 15-year fixed to 5.44%, creating a more favorable environment for buyers compared to last year.

Affordability is improving as nearly 27% of major U.S. metros see year-over-year home price declines, especially in Southern and Western states that previously experienced rapid post-pandemic price growth.

Market cooling is driven by rising inventory, softer buyer demand, and broader economic pressures, leading to slowing national price growth and, in some areas, modest price drops.

Home affordability continues to improve as home prices dip in some markets and mortgage rates continue to fall closer to the 6% level. Freddie Mac reports its latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.19% this week.

“Mortgage rates decreased for the second straight week as we emerged from the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Compared to this time last year, mortgage rates are half a percent lower, creating a more favorable environment for homebuyers and homeowners.”

Latest rates

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.19% as of December 4, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.23%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.69%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.44%, down from last week when it averaged 5.51%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.96%.

While financing costs are improving for buyers, so are list prices, at least in a growing number of housing markets.

Industry sources show roughly 27% of the 300 largest U.S. metro housing markets are seeing year-over-year price drops.

Nationally, while home values are still inching up, the pace of growth has shrunk significantly — in many places, there is effectively no growth or modest declines from last year.

The cooling seems concentrated in many Southern and Western metros – especially in states such as Texas, Arizona, and California — where there has been a large run-up in prices post-pandemic.

Factors contributing to softening include rising inventory, weakening buyer demand, and macroeconomic pressures such as higher mortgage rates and affordability constraints.