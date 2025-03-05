Here’s when to list your home for the maximum sale price

When it comes to real estate, timing is everything, especially for sellers. Home sellers hoping to maximize their sale price should consider listing their properties in the second half of May, according to an analysis by Zillow. The study found that homes listed during this period in 2024 sold for an average of 1.6% more, translating to a $5,600 increase on a typical U.S. home.

As search activity peaks before Memorial Day, researchers said sellers can benefit from increased competition among buyers, leading to higher sale prices. However, the report also notes that this pattern may not hold in 2025 due to low inventory and volatile mortgage rates, which have introduced new seasonality into the housing market.

Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow, said mortgage rate fluctuations have disrupted the traditional spring home shopping season. Buyers on the edge of qualifying for a loan enter and exit the market based on rate changes, which can drive prices up at any time of year.

Of course, like politics, all real estate is local. What is true in one market may not be true in another, and Zillow's research indicates that the best time to list varies by metropolitan area.

For example, in San Diego and Austin, the optimal listing period begins in the second half of March, while in Phoenix, it extends to November. Zillow said an experienced real estate agent can provide valuable insights into the best timing based on local market conditions.

The study also found significant variations in sale price premiums across different regions. In San Jose, sellers who listed in late March saw a 5.3% increase in the sale price, equating to an additional $93,200. Conversely, Orlando homes listed during their peak period in early May only achieved a 0.9% premium.

Strategic marketing

While timing is crucial, Zillow emphasizes that sellers can still enhance their sale price through strategic marketing. Ensuring listings are on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) is important, as homes not on the MLS sell for a median of 1.5% less. Additionally, highlighting in-demand features such as outdoor TVs, pizza ovens, and bluestone patios can add thousands to the sale price.

Investing in screen appeal is another effective strategy. Zillow's research shows that homes with high-resolution images, 3D virtual tours, and interactive floor plans sell for 2% more, offering a potential bonus of over $9,000 on a typical home.

