US Postal Service sounds financial alarm

The U.S. Postal Service says it is facing a worsening financial shortfall despite recent reforms

Rising operational costs and declining mail volume are straining the agency’s budget

Officials warn that difficult decisions — including service changes — may be unavoidable

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is sounding the alarm over a new wave of financial challenges, warning that the agency’s long-term stability is increasingly at risk despite recent modernization efforts.

In a statement released this week, postal officials said the organization is grappling with a “severe and persistent” financial imbalance driven by a combination of rising costs and continued declines in traditional mail volume. While package delivery has grown in recent years, it has not been enough to offset losses in first-class mail — historically the Postal Service’s most profitable segment.

"I am not sure that the American public is aware that the Postal Service is at a critical juncture,” said Postmaster General David Steiner, in a statement. “I know that I wasn't aware of the extent of it before I took on this role, but at our current run rate and if we continue to pay our required obligations in the same manner as we have done in recent years, then we will be out of cash in less than 12 months.”

The Postal Service has implemented several reforms in recent years under its Delivering for America plan, including network consolidation, pricing adjustments, and investments in new delivery vehicles. However, officials acknowledged that these measures have yet to fully stabilize the agency’s finances.

Multi-billion dollar losses

According to preliminary figures, the USPS is projecting multi-billion-dollar losses over the coming fiscal years if current trends continue. Key drivers include escalating fuel costs, maintenance expenses for an aging infrastructure, and statutory obligations that limit pricing flexibility.

Industry analysts say the Postal Service faces a difficult balancing act. The agency can’t simply raise prices indefinitely without risking further volume declines as they lose business to other delivery services.

The warning has already drawn attention from lawmakers, some of whom are calling for additional oversight and potential legislative action. Others argue that deeper structural changes — including revisiting the agency’s universal service mandate — may be necessary.

For consumers, the financial strain could translate into gradual but noticeable changes, such as slower delivery standards, higher postage rates, or reduced services in certain areas.

As the agency navigates its uncertain financial path, stakeholders across government and industry will be watching closely to see whether reform efforts can keep one of the nation’s oldest institutions on solid ground.