Liberty Mutual to retire Safeco brand in 2026

Liberty Mutual Insurance has announced that it will retire the Safeco brand in 2026, consolidating all personal lines insurance under the Liberty Mutual name.

Since acquiring Safeco in 2008, Liberty Mutual has used the Safeco brand for independent agents selling home, auto, and specialty insurance. However, starting in 2026, all policies will be marketed and sold exclusively under Liberty Mutual’s brand.

“The Safeco legacy is one of strength, partnership, and commitment to independent agents,” said Luke Bills, president of independent agent distribution. “We will carry that legacy forward and bring our agents even greater value with this brand change.”

While the Safeco name will disappear, Liberty Mutual said that existing policies will remain unaffected, and customers will continue working with their current agents.

Why the change?

The move is part of Liberty Mutual’s strategy to simplify operations and focus its marketing and technology investments on a single brand.

“This will significantly simplify our business, allow us to dedicate our marketing power behind one brand, and enhance our technology to deliver unified but differentiated products across channels,” said Tyler Asher, Liberty Mutual’s chief distribution and marketing officer.

He said the change will also strengthen Liberty Mutual’s direct sales while keeping its independent agent distribution network separate.

A century of Safeco

Safeco, originally founded in Seattle in 1923 as General Insurance Company of America, has been a well-known insurance brand for over 100 years. At its peak, the company’s name even adorned a Major League Baseball stadium—Safeco Field, home to the Seattle Mariners from 1999 to 2018.

What’s Next?

Customers: No impact on existing policies or relationships with independent agents.

Agents: Will transition to selling under the Liberty Mutual brand.

Marketing: Expect to see more of Liberty Mutual’s signature “Limu Emu and Doug” campaign replacing Safeco’s branding.

Growth and future plans

Since 2008, Safeco’s 22,000 independent agencies have helped grow Liberty Mutual’s personal lines business to $13 billion in annual premiums. The company has expanded its portfolio by acquiring books of business from other insurers, such as Main Street America and Columbia Insurance Group.

With this rebranding, Liberty Mutual aims to strengthen its market presence and create a more seamless experience for both agents and customers.