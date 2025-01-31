These grocery prices have risen the most in the last 12 months

Food prices have been a consistent driver of inflation but prices at the supermarket moderated throughout much of 2024. The Consumer Price Index for food consumed at home – the category for grocery prices – rose 1.8% over the last 12 months.
While the price of eggs is skyrocketing due to shortages caused by bird flu, some specific items haven’t gone up as much. A ConsumerAffairs analysis of price data collected by Datasembly shows grocery prices have risen 1.8% since January 2024, in line with the CPI.
Datasembly breaks down groceries into these categories:
|Snacks
|Bakery
|Beverages
|Baby food
|Cereal
|Meal solutions
|Grains/beans/pasta
|Seasonings
|Candy/gum
|Fruit/vegetables
|Baby formula
|Cookies/crackers
|Condiments
|Spreads/dressing
|Pet food
Biggest movers
|Baking supplies
|+6.2%
|Candy/gum
|+5.1%
|Beverages
|+2.7%
|Cookies/crackers
|+2.3%
|Condiments
|+2.1%
|Meal solutions
|+2%
Most expensive states
|California
|+3.9%
|Pennsylvania
|+3.5%
|Nevada
|+3.5%
|Delaware
|+3.4%
|New Mexico
|+3.3%
No state recorded a decrease in grocery prices.