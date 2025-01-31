Write a review
These grocery prices have risen the most in the last 12 months

A ConsumerAffairs analysis of price data collected by Datasembly shows which food categories have risen in price the most in 12 months - Photo (c) UnSplash +

California leads the nation in rising grocery prices

Food prices have been a consistent driver of inflation but prices at the supermarket moderated throughout much of 2024. The Consumer Price Index for food consumed at home – the category for grocery prices – rose 1.8% over the last 12 months.

While the price of eggs is skyrocketing due to shortages caused by bird flu, some specific items haven’t gone up as much. A ConsumerAffairs analysis of price data collected by Datasembly shows grocery prices have risen 1.8% since January 2024, in line with the CPI.

Datasembly breaks down groceries into these categories:

SnacksBakery
BeveragesBaby food
CerealMeal solutions
Grains/beans/pasta     Seasonings
Candy/gumFruit/vegetables
Baby formulaCookies/crackers
CondimentsSpreads/dressing
Pet food

Biggest movers

Baking supplies, which include eggs, saw the biggest 12-month gain, rising 6.2%. Candy/gum, which contains sugar, saw a 5.1% increase. These six categories recorded increased more than the overall grocery price increase of 1.8%.
Baking supplies+6.2%
Candy/gum+5.1%
Beverages+2.7%
Cookies/crackers   +2.3%
Condiments+2.1%
Meal solutions+2%

Most expensive states

Overall grocery price increases were higher in some states than others. According to Datasembly, these states recorded the largest 12-month grocery price increases.
California+3.9%
Pennsylvania         +3.5%
Nevada+3.5%
Delaware+3.4%
New Mexico+3.3%

No state recorded a decrease in grocery prices.

