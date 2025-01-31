These grocery prices have risen the most in the last 12 months

Food prices have been a consistent driver of inflation but prices at the supermarket moderated throughout much of 2024. The Consumer Price Index for food consumed at home – the category for grocery prices – rose 1.8% over the last 12 months.

While the price of eggs is skyrocketing due to shortages caused by bird flu, some specific items haven’t gone up as much. A ConsumerAffairs analysis of price data collected by Datasembly shows grocery prices have risen 1.8% since January 2024, in line with the CPI.

Datasembly breaks down groceries into these categories:

Snacks Bakery Beverages Baby food Cereal Meal solutions Grains/beans/pasta Seasonings Candy/gum Fruit/vegetables Baby formula Cookies/crackers Condiments Spreads/dressing Pet food

Biggest movers

Baking supplies, which include eggs, saw the biggest 12-month gain, rising 6.2%. Candy/gum, which contains sugar, saw a 5.1% increase. These six categories recorded increased more than the overall grocery price increase of 1.8%.

Baking supplies +6.2% Candy/gum +5.1% Beverages +2.7% Cookies/crackers +2.3% Condiments +2.1% Meal solutions +2%

Most expensive states

Overall grocery price increases were higher in some states than others. According to Datasembly, these states recorded the largest 12-month grocery price increases.