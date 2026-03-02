New IRS webpage makes it easier to report fraud

The IRS has launched a new “Report Fraud” web page to make it easier for taxpayers to confidentially report suspected tax fraud, scams and evasion.

The page consolidates multiple reporting options into a single location at IRS.gov/SubmitATip and through a new button on the IRS homepage.

The agency says internal improvements will help it better process referrals and crack down on illegal tax activity.

The Internal Revenue Service has unveiled a new online tool designed to simplify how

taxpayers report suspected tax fraud and related scams, part of a broader effort to strengthen enforcement and improve how tips are handled inside the agency.

The new web page, accessible through a “Report Fraud” button on the IRS.gov homepage or directly at IRS.gov/SubmitATip, centralizes previously scattered reporting options into one streamlined location. Taxpayers can use the page to confidentially report suspected tax fraud, evasion, scams or other tax-related illegal activities.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano said the changes are intended to make the reporting process more user-friendly while addressing longstanding internal inefficiencies.

“Improvements to the IRS fraud reporting system make reporting suspected wrongdoing easier and simpler and will address historic challenges that had prevented the IRS from making maximum use of the referrals it receives,” Bisignano said.

“By reporting suspected tax fraud or scams, taxpayers play an important role in uncovering fraud and supporting the integrity of the nation’s tax system.”

Report fraud ASAP

The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to report suspected wrongdoing as soon as possible, saying timely tips can help the agency more effectively address fraud and noncompliance.

While the new web page represents the first phase of the effort, officials described it as part of a longer-term modernization plan. Future updates are expected to reduce the number of forms required to submit tips, automate certain processes and incorporate modern case management software to better track and evaluate referrals.

Historically, the IRS has faced challenges in fully leveraging the information it receives from the public. According to the agency, creating fewer work streams, simplifying submission procedures and improving internal processing will make it easier to act on credible leads.

The IRS said the changes are aimed at strengthening enforcement capabilities while making it more straightforward for taxpayers to participate in protecting the integrity of the federal tax system.