U.S. employers hired fewer people in February

U.S. job openings held steady at 6.9 million in February, signaling a relatively stable but cooling labor market.

Hiring fell sharply to 4.8 million, marking the lowest hiring rate since April 2020.

Worker quits and layoffs were largely unchanged, suggesting cautious behavior from both employees and employers.

If you think it’s getting harder to find a job, it’s not your imagination. Employers have pumped the brakes on hiring.

In its latest report on job openings, the Labor Department found that hiring slowed considerably in February, even as job openings and overall separations remained relatively stable.

Employers reported 6.9 million job openings at the end of February, essentially unchanged from the prior month. The job openings rate held at 4.2%, indicating that while demand for workers persists, it is no longer expanding at the pace seen in recent years.

The more significant shift came in hiring activity. Employers brought on 4.8 million workers during the month, a drop of nearly 500,000 from January. The hiring rate fell to 3.1%, its lowest level since April 2020, during the early months of the pandemic. Compared with a year earlier, hiring is down by 387,000.

Where it was harder to find work

The decline was especially pronounced in accommodation and food services, which shed 178,000 hires, and in construction, where hiring fell by 88,000. These sectors have been among the more volatile in recent labor market cycles and are often sensitive to broader economic conditions.

Meanwhile, total separations — which include quits, layoffs, and other departures — held steady at 5.0 million, with a rate of 3.1%. This suggests that while hiring is slowing, employers are not broadly cutting jobs.

Quits, a key measure of worker confidence, remained unchanged at 3.0 million. The quit rate stayed at 1.9%, reflecting a workforce that is neither aggressively seeking new opportunities nor retreating sharply. Declines in quits were seen in accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, and the federal government, while nondurable goods manufacturing posted a modest increase.

Overall layoffs remained stable

Layoffs and discharges also showed little movement, holding at 1.7 million with a rate of 1.1%. However, there were some sector-specific shifts. Retail trade saw an increase of 72,000 layoffs, while nondurable goods manufacturing and the federal government recorded declines.

Other separations — including retirements and transfers — fell by 75,000 to 277,000.

Looking at business size, smaller establishments with fewer than 10 employees saw a decline in job opening rates, while most other labor market indicators remained stable across both small and large employers.

Overall, February’s data paint a picture of a labor market that is stabilizing after a period of rapid expansion, with slower hiring emerging as the most notable trend.