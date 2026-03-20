Here are the ‘hidden’ costs that may be holding you back

A new report from doxo finds Americans pay $156 billion annually in hidden bill-related costs, averaging $1,222 per household.

U.S. households spend more than $5.03 trillion each year on bills, making bill management a key driver of financial health.

Complexity in the bill-pay system leads to avoidable expenses, including late fees, overdraft charges, fraud losses, and credit impacts.

Even before gasoline prices took off, consumers struggled with a growing financial burden beyond routine household bills, which are already burdensome enough. A new report from doxo, a bill-pay service, estimates that hidden costs tied to bill payments total $156 billion each year.

According to the company’s “Hidden Costs of Bill Pay Report,” the average household incurs an additional $1,222 each year due to factors such as late fees, overdraft charges, fraud, and higher borrowing costs linked to credit scores. These expenses come on top of the more than $5.03 trillion Americans collectively spend on household bills each year.

The report argues that managing bills is one of the most important factors influencing consumer financial health, yet the system itself often works against consumers. Rather than offering a unified experience, bill pay typically requires users to juggle multiple accounts, track varying due dates, and navigate different policies and penalties across providers.

“Economic uncertainty makes it more important than ever to manage and minimize the hidden costs of bill pay,” said Steve Shivers, co-founder and CEO of doxo. “American households are spending over $5 trillion a year on bills — and nearly $156 billion of that goes to fees, fraud, and credit impacts that might have been avoided.”

Credit-related expenses loom large

The largest share of hidden costs—$781 per household—comes from credit-related expenses. doxo’s analysis suggests that improving a credit score by 100 points can significantly reduce interest payments on major debts such as mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards.

Late fees represent another major expense, averaging $248 annually per household. More than one-third of households reported incurring at least one late fee in the past year, while two-thirds expressed concern about penalties for missed payments.

Fraud and identity theft also contribute to the financial toll, costing households an average of $98 annually. One in four households reported experiencing fraud in the past 12 months, and concerns about online payment security remain widespread.

Overdraft fees

Overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees add another $95 per household on average. More than half of surveyed households said they worry about these charges, and about one in five reported paying at least one such fee over the past year.

The report highlights how the current bill-pay landscape is largely designed around the needs of billers rather than consumers, creating complexity that can lead to costly mistakes. As households continue to navigate rising costs and economic uncertainty, the report suggests that reducing these hidden expenses could provide meaningful financial relief.