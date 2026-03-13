Mortgage rates moved slightly higher this week

30-year mortgage rate rises to 6.11%, returning to roughly the same level seen last month, according to Freddie Mac.

Rates remain lower than a year ago, when the average 30-year mortgage was 6.65%.

Early signs of spring housing activity are emerging, with existing-home sales rising 1.7% in February and purchase applications increasing.

Mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week but remain lower than they were a year ago, a trend that could help support demand as the spring homebuying season begins.

Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.11% for the week ending March 12, up from 6.00% the previous week. At the same time last year, the average rate was 6.65%, meaning borrowing costs remain more than half a percentage point lower than a year earlier.

The average 15-year fixed mortgage — a common option for homeowners refinancing or seeking shorter loan terms — increased slightly to 5.50%, compared with 5.43% last week and 5.80% a year ago.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said the modest increase still leaves rates within a range that buyers appear willing to accept.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage returned to last month’s level of 6.11%,” Khater said. “Despite the modest uptick, buyers are responding to rates in this range, with existing-home sales increasing 1.7% in February.”

More people taking out mortgages

Khater also pointed to a recent rise in mortgage purchase applications, which track demand from prospective homebuyers. The increase suggests buyers are beginning to reenter the market as the traditionally busy spring season approaches.

Lower borrowing costs compared with last year could help boost affordability for some buyers, even though mortgage rates remain well above the ultra-low levels seen during the pandemic housing boom. For a typical borrower, the difference between a 6.65% rate last year and 6.11% today can translate into meaningful monthly savings.

Still, affordability challenges persist due to elevated home prices and limited housing supply in many markets. Even so, the recent stability in mortgage rates could encourage more buyers who had been waiting on the sidelines to start shopping.

If purchase applications and home sales continue to rise in the coming weeks, it may signal that the spring housing market is gaining momentum despite borrowing costs that remain historically elevated compared with the past decade.