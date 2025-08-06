Grocery prices registered a significant rise from June to July

Whole Bean Coffee (12oz) saw the largest price increase, rising from $13.55 to $13.80 (+$0.25 or +1.8%).
Bacon (16oz) also increased significantly, jumping from $7.92 to $8.46 (+$0.54 or +6.8%).
Salted Butter (1 lb) experienced the largest decrease, dropping from $5.42 to $5.36 (−$0.06 or −1.1%).
Polls show consumers are worried about the cost of groceries and the July ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index suggests those worries are justified.
The Index, which tracks the prices of 24 commonly purchased grocery items, shows a nearly 2% jump from June to July, led by sharp increases in the prices of coffee and bacon.
Price surge: What’s getting more expensive
1. Whole Bean Coffee (12oz): +$0.25
Coffee continues its upward climb, hitting $13.80 in July 2025, a 1.8% increase from June's $13.55. Supply chain pressures and growing global demand may be contributing to this steady rise. Notably, this item has jumped more than $2 since April.
2. Bacon (16 oz): +$0.54
A sharp increase from $7.92 to $8.46 (+6.8%) marks the highest single-item jump this month. Volatility in pork prices or seasonal demand surges could be behind this spike.
3. Frosted Donuts (8 count): +$0.07
A minor increase from $5.30 to $5.37, this follows several months of fluctuation. While not dramatic, it's indicative of a broader trend of rising bakery prices.
Price drops: Where you might save
1. Salted Butter (1 lb): −$0.06
Falling from $5.42 to $5.36, butter saw the largest percentage drop in July (−1.1%). This could reflect seasonal dairy supply boosts.
2. American Cheese Singles (24 ct): −$0.04
From $5.45 to $5.41, cheese prices remain volatile but trended slightly downward this month.
3. Waffles (10 ct): −$0.02
Now at $3.22, down from $3.24. While small, the drop continues a subtle downward trend for breakfast items.
Several grocery staples have shown no price change from June to July 2025, indicating possible stabilization:
Select-a-size Paper Towels: Steady at $22.99
Peanut Butter (16.3 oz): Holding at $3.26
Laundry Detergent (96 oz): Slight rise of just $0.01
Compared to July 2024, the Index is down by more than 2%.However, most of the decline was caused by a huge drop in the price of cookies.
July Shopping Cart Index
Product
June 2025
July 2024
July 2025
Penne Pasta 16 oz
1.95
1.96
1.92
Select-a-size Paper towels
20.99
22.99
22.99
Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz
2.21
2.27
2.21
Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz
1.43
1.43
1.46
Cola Bottle 2 liters
3.11
2.89
3.1
Whole Milk Half Gallon
2.66
2.73
2.73
Whole Bean Coffee 12oz
13.55
11.83
13.8
Organic eggs 1 dozen
6.29
5.6
6.07
Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz
3.24
3.28
3.22
Frosted donuts 8 count
5.3
5.29
5.37
Tomato ketchup 20 oz
3.89
3.86
3.9
Mayonnaise 30 oz
6.28
6.28
6.27
Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size
5.56
5.57
5.59
American Cheese singles 24 ct
5.45
5.5
5.41
Salted Butter 1 lb
5.42
6.21
5.36
Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag
4.02
3.74
4.04
Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz
3.69
3.69
3.69
Cookies 14.3oz
3.78
9.57
3.78
Bacon 16 oz
7.92
8.11
8.46
Liquid dish detergent 46 oz
-
-
-
Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct
7.24
7.57
7.23
1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct
12.36
12.28
12.4
Peanut Butter 16.3 oz
3.25
3.27
3.26
White rice 32 oz
4.86
4.87
4.86
Laundry detergent 96 oz
13.05
13.04
13.06
|TOTAL
147.5
153.83
150.18