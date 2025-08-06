Grocery prices registered a significant rise from June to July

Whole Bean Coffee (12oz) saw the largest price increase, rising from $13.55 to $13.80 (+$0.25 or +1.8%).

Bacon (16oz) also increased significantly, jumping from $7.92 to $8.46 (+$0.54 or +6.8%).

Salted Butter (1 lb) experienced the largest decrease, dropping from $5.42 to $5.36 (−$0.06 or −1.1%).

Polls show consumers are worried about the cost of groceries and the July ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index suggests those worries are justified.

The Index, which tracks the prices of 24 commonly purchased grocery items, shows a nearly 2% jump from June to July, led by sharp increases in the prices of coffee and bacon.

Price surge: What’s getting more expensive

1. Whole Bean Coffee (12oz): +$0.25

Coffee continues its upward climb, hitting $13.80 in July 2025, a 1.8% increase from June's $13.55. Supply chain pressures and growing global demand may be contributing to this steady rise. Notably, this item has jumped more than $2 since April.

2. Bacon (16 oz): +$0.54

A sharp increase from $7.92 to $8.46 (+6.8%) marks the highest single-item jump this month. Volatility in pork prices or seasonal demand surges could be behind this spike.

3. Frosted Donuts (8 count): +$0.07

A minor increase from $5.30 to $5.37, this follows several months of fluctuation. While not dramatic, it's indicative of a broader trend of rising bakery prices.

Price drops: Where you might save

1. Salted Butter (1 lb): −$0.06

Falling from $5.42 to $5.36, butter saw the largest percentage drop in July (−1.1%). This could reflect seasonal dairy supply boosts.

2. American Cheese Singles (24 ct): −$0.04

From $5.45 to $5.41, cheese prices remain volatile but trended slightly downward this month.

3. Waffles (10 ct): −$0.02

Now at $3.22, down from $3.24. While small, the drop continues a subtle downward trend for breakfast items.

Several grocery staples have shown no price change from June to July 2025, indicating possible stabilization:

Select-a-size Paper Towels: Steady at $22.99

Peanut Butter (16.3 oz): Holding at $3.26

Laundry Detergent (96 oz): Slight rise of just $0.01

Compared to July 2024, the Index is down by more than 2%.However, most of the decline was caused by a huge drop in the price of cookies.

July Shopping Cart Index