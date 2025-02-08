Write a review
Blur Cross Blue Shield sending $2.67 billion to subscribers

About six million consumers will be finding a check in their mailbox one of these days. It's part of a settlement of a long-running lawsuit.

About six million consumers will be finding a check in their mailbox one of these days. They're the 6 million Blue Cross Blue Shield policyholders who have already filed claims in the case. They can expect to receive about $333 per claim as their part of the $2.67 billion settlement.

Details of the settlement are available on a settlement website. The date for submitting new claims has passed. 

It's been more than two years since Blue Cross Blue Shield reached the settlement in a suit that alleged the BC/BS companies had illegally agreed not to compete with each other.

Healthcare providers also sued

In a separate case, BC/BS has agreed to pay $2.8 billion to healthcare providers. Their deadline to submit claims is July 29, 2025. The providers had claimed in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2012 that Blue Cross Blue Shield plans conspired not to compete with each other in an effort to hold down payments to doctors and hospitals.

BC/BS is a national group of independent, locally operated health insurers.

