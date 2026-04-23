More homebuyers are walking away from contracts

More than 50,000 U.S. home-purchase agreements were canceled in March, representing a significant share of pending sales.

The spike reflects growing economic uncertainty, high housing costs, and shifting market power toward buyers.

The trend signals continued instability in the housing market during what is typically the busiest home-buying season.

The housing market has definitely turned in favor of buyers. More than 50,000 home purchase contracts fell through in March, highlighting mounting strain in the U.S. housing market, as buyers grow increasingly cautious.

A new report from real estate brokerage Redfin found that roughly 52,000 home-sale agreements were canceled during the month, accounting for about 13% of all pending transactions. The elevated cancellation rate illustrates a housing market where deals are increasingly fragile, even after contracts are signed.

The rise in failed transactions comes amid a larger slowdown in housing activity. Existing-home sales dropped 3.6% in March to an annual rate of 3.98 million, as high mortgage rates, elevated home prices, and weakening consumer confidence discouraged buyers.

Industry analysts say buyers now have more leverage than in recent years, allowing them to walk away from deals more freely. A growing imbalance between the number of sellers and buyers has created more options for house hunters, leading some to cancel contracts over pricing concerns, inspection issues, or changing financial conditions.

Economic uncertainty

Economic uncertainty is also playing a role. Concerns about job security, inflation, and rising borrowing costs have made prospective buyers more hesitant to commit, particularly when mortgage rates fluctuate between the time an offer is made and finalized.

At the same time, housing affordability remains a major hurdle. Even as sales slow, home prices have continued to climb due to limited inventory, pushing the median price to a record high for March and further squeezing buyers.

The surge in contract cancellations suggests that the spring home-buying season — typically the busiest time of year — is off to a weak start. Analysts expect continued volatility in the coming months as economic conditions and borrowing costs remain uncertain.