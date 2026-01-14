Tax season scams are back — and they’re getting harder to spot

Scammers are impersonating the IRS and tax prep services through urgent emails, texts, and calls designed to steal personal and financial information.

Fake refund alerts and phony “tax help” offers can lead to identity theft and financial loss, with victims often spending months trying to recover.

Slowing down, ignoring urgent requests, and verifying messages through official IRS channels can help consumers avoid falling victim this tax season.

Tax season already comes with plenty of stress — confusing forms, changing rules, and the pressure to file on time. Unfortunately, scammers know that too, and they’re using it to their advantage.

Cybercriminals are ramping up tax-related scams that impersonate the IRS, tax preparation companies, and even government-backed filing programs. These schemes often show up as urgent emails, text messages, or calls claiming there’s a problem with your return, a refund waiting to be claimed, or “free” tax help you didn’t ask for.

The goal is simple: get your personal or financial information before you realize something’s wrong.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Lynette Owens, Vice President of Consumer Marketing & Education at Trend Micro, who explained why tax season is prime time for scammers — and the red flags consumers should never ignore when filing their taxes.

Scammer impersonation tactics

Owens shared three of the most common scammer impersonation tactics that you may come across the tax season:

Fake refund or account alert messages that claim something is wrong and demand immediate action.

IRS account problem alerts designed to steal login credentials and sensitive details through fake login pages.

Fraudulent tax assistance offers, where scammers pose as government-backed or low-cost help to collect personal and financial information.

“A legitimate tax service or the IRS won’t reach out unexpectedly by email, text, or social media, and they won’t pressure you to act immediately,” Owens said.

“Scam messages often sound urgent, include links or attachments, and ask for sensitive information right away. If a message creates panic or pushes consumers to act fast, that’s a strong warning sign.”

Steering clear of scammers

For those who fall victim to these scams, the most serious consequences are identity theft and financial loss.

“Once scammers have personal information, they can file fraudulent tax returns, steal refunds, open credit accounts, and/or access bank funds,” Owens said. “Victims often spend months trying to recover financially and restore their identities.”

If you suspect you’re being targeted, here are three tips to help you navigate the situation:

First, stop engaging immediately. Don’t click links, download attachments, or reply.

Second, report the scam by forwarding phishing emails to phishing@irs.gov and reporting it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Third, take steps to protect your identity by monitoring financial accounts, changing passwords, and placing a fraud alert or freeze on your credit report if necessary.

“Scammers rely on fear, urgency or false promises, especially during tax season,” Owens said. “It’s important to slow down, verify information such as any new filing processes or opportunities for deductions through official IRS channels, and use trusted security tools to verify if anything you see online can be trusted or not.

“These steps can help keep scammers at bay and ensure you are able to safely and successfully file your taxes this year.”